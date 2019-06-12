Cryptocurrency Mining and the Factors to Consider

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Do you know that mining is a crucial task in the cryptocurrency network? Miners are responsible for confirming transactions and adding them to the blockchain where they cannot be forged. Cryptocurrency miners use software to solve cryptographic puzzles, which is the means through which transactions are verified. Anyone can become a miner. All you need is a clear understanding of how cryptocurrency works and to have the necessary software for carrying out the task.

There are several crypto mining software covered in the article by Cryptalker, so you can familiarize yourself with it to become a successful miner. The most popular ones include CGMiner, BFGMiner, BitMinter, MultiMiner, EasyMiner, CPUMiner, MinerGate, Nicehash, and GUIMiner.

Personal Factors to Consider Before Selecting Software

The software available in the market differs in design, making them fitting for a given group of individuals. Some such as MultiMiner are appropriate for beginners, and others such as CGMiner are suitable for experienced miners. Some can also be good for solo mining and others more effective with pool mining.

You should, therefore, evaluate the nature of your expertise and decide whether you want to go solo or join a pool. This will ensure that you choose the most suitable software.

External Factor to Consider While Selecting a Software

External factors, in this case, refer to hardware compatibility, OS compatibility, coin support, Graphic User Interface (GUI)/Command Line Interface (CLI), and web and mobile support. These elements can affect your mining activity. They can either give you an advantage or pose challenges. You should, therefore, put them into consideration when selecting a mining program.

The software you choose should be compatible with the hardware that you intend to use. For example, the market is made up of software designed for Application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC). Such software is not compatible with other types of mining devices such as those with a Graphics Processing Unit (GPU).

The software you choose should be compatible with the operating system (OS) in your device. The OS in the market includes Windows, Android, Linux, and Mac OS. Some of the software may be incompatible with one or more OS. An example is EasyMiner that does not run on Mac OS but is compatible with Windows, Android, and Linux.

Coin support means that the software you choose supports the kind of digital currencies you want. For example, if you are going to venture in bitcoin, the software selected should be able to operate the cryptocurrency.

The software comes with either a Graphical User Interface (GUI) or Command Line Interface (CLI). Both of these have their advantages and limitations which impact on mining. You need to choose the most favorable interface and one that suits your mining skills.

If you intend to keep up with mining activities while on the move, it is necessary that you have a mining program with web and mobile support. This will help you keep up to date with the mining process.

In conclusion, mining is a crucial process in the cryptocurrency network. To succeed as a miner, you need to have the right crypto mining software. That is why before choosing a mining program, you need to consider your skills, objectives, and the characteristics of software.