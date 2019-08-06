Is it Possible to Spend Time on the Internet and Also be Productive?

Internet is one of the most revolutionary developments in our society in the last twenty years. It’s changed the way that we live our lives in so many senses. We communicate differently and with more ease. We read the news differently and save trees by not having to buy the paper. We even use it to document the good parts of our lives for all to see. But you know what else we use it for all too often? Procrastinating. That’s right. We spend so much of our time avoiding doing the things that we should be doing by using the internet that it’s questionable whether it’s even possible to use the internet and be productive at the same time. However, if you read on, you’re likely to find that there are in fact, ways of using the internet and being productive, all at once.

Learn Something New

As well as being a great way of procrastinating, using the internet is also a great way to learn new things. We have such easy access to a wealth of information on just about anything right at our fingertips, that now in order to learn about the world around us we don’t have to go to the library, we can simply access it on our laptop or smartphone. When you think about it, that’s pretty amazing. It’s literally never been easier to learn new things than it is right now. Just let that sink in.

Did you know that nowadays you can even do university courses, solely online? The open university offers degree-level educational courses that can be completed using the internet alone. You still get a course mentor, whom you communicate with regularly via email, and you still have assignments and deadlines. However, you just send them online rather than a paper copy. Likewise, with the course, you have access to all of the resources you need in order to be successful in whatever you choose to study. This is a great alternative for those who want to further their education, but maybe need to work at the same time, or even just as a cheaper way of going to university.

Start Blogging

Do you have a really big interest in a certain subject, or are you an expert in something? Well, why not blog about it?

Blogging is not only a great creative outlet and the perfect way to work on your writing craft, but is actually a fairly viable career option nowadays. If you’re good at it and gather a following, then who’s to say that it couldn’t blossom into the career of your dreams? If you never try, then you never know.

There is so much information out there on how to build up your online presence, and with influencers being bigger than ever right now, you’re never short of content to use as inspiration. Of course, one of the most important things about posting online content is having consumers to read it. If this is something you’re interested in, there are reliable companies out there, such as RankWarrior who specialize in search engine optimization.

Shop Smarter

Do you find yourself going shopping and spending a lot of time and money on it? Well, why not enter the wonderful world of online shopping. If you’re not yet on board with this, then what are you even using the internet for?! That’s not to suggest that you should be going online and splurging all of your money on clothes and treats for yourself (although there’s nothing wrong with doing that sometimes). If you look into it, you can save yourself a lot of money by shopping online, and certain sites offer deals that wouldn’t be available if you went in store – especially in times of mass consumption such as Christmas. Plus you can walk up and down the aisles of the supermarket and have it delivered to your door with ease. Talk about time-saving!

Reconnect

Finally, why not use the internet to reconnect with someone you’ve meant to see for a long time? We all move on with our lives, and even sometimes move away, so it can be difficult to stay in touch and organize a time to meet that’s right for all parties. Why not reconnect online and have a catch up on what you’ve both been up to? Use social media for its intended purpose – socializing.