Is Jimmy Garoppolo Dating a New Girlfriend?

Jimmy Garoppolo is a popular quarterback who plays for San Francisco 49ers`. Recently, there was a lot of news and articles about him, but not about his career, instead of that the media are following his personal life. After rumors that he is gay, which he cleared, these days there are a lot of stories about him dating a porn star.

While many of his fans were hoping that he is going to marry the Instagram model Alexandra Rose King, it seems like they are not in the relationship anymore. Garoppolo never actually confirmed that two of them are in a relationship, but many of his followers assumed that because they were seen on many occasions together, such as Disneyland on Valentine`s day.

However, there are many rumors that there are problems in their relationship, mostly because Jimmy is not ready for commitment, and that he is in contact with another woman. Alexandra left him for being frivolous, but he didn’t wait for too much to find a new girl. Apparently, he is dating the porn star, Kiara Mia.

Jimmy Garoppolo and the adult movie star Mia were seen last year in some restaurant at the dinner, which made everyone think that two of them are dating. When some reporters asked him to tell us something more about that, he only said that they were at the dinner to share some stories and described that date as a learning experience.

Two of them were enjoying dinner at the popular restaurant Avra, in Beverly Hills. In the video that was made by some reporter, they were looking like they are on a date, and in one moment they even hold hands. After dinner, two of them drove away in his car.

While he doesn`t see that as a big deal, his ex-girlfriend Alexandra King got mad at him and erased all of their photos from the social media. Alexandra`s behavior looks like proof that the rumors are true and that he was really in a relationship with the adult movie star Kiara Mia.

When media were asking Jimmy about that, he only said that he doesn`t want to get public about his personal life. So, the only thing that we have are rumors since there are no statements from Jimmy or Kiara that they were actually in any kind of relationship ever.