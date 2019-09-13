How To Stop Snoring?

301 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Imagine this. You are in bed getting ready to go to sleep, and just when you are about to doze off; you hear that sound. That rumble, that disturbing sound is the sound of your spouse snoring. Snoring is pretty common among people, but it’s a pretty taboo subject. There are a few ways to stop it, but it all depends on the individual as there are different reasons why people snore. Remember, it is always best to seek a professional’s help if you are truly concerned with snoring.

Lifestyle changes

Changing your lifestyle can positively impact the amount at night. Here are lifestyle changes you can implement in your daily lives to stop snoring.

Weight loss

There is a higher chance of snoring if you are carrying extra weight. When you’re overweight, your air passage is partially blocked by excess tissue and fat, which causes the esophageal tissues to vibrate when you breathe.

Less alcohol

One drink a night will still do some damage during your sleep. Alcohol causes your throat to relax of muscles, which in turn can cause snoring. Alcohol is very well known to cause snoring. So if you want to stop snoring, resist the urge to sip those few sips of alcohol.

Stop smoking

Your nasal passages can become inflamed when you smoke. This particularly can cause snoring.

Proper sleep schedule

It may be difficult to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, but when you do, the results are worth it. Consistency is key, and it definitely is if you want to put an end to. Even if you are not tired, try and go to bed at a regular time every night and stay away from gadgets that emit blue light.

Anti-snoring devices

There is a range of anti-snoring devices that you can choose from so you can choose one that best suits you and your needs. Whether you are looking for solutions or have been on the lookout for quite some time, these are a list of items that might help you stop.

Smart Nora

There are many solutions being offered on the market. However, there is one solution that is comfortable, non-invasive, and saves people’s marriages! You can check out Smart Nora for more information.

Mouthpiece

This anti-snoring device holds the jaw slightly open to provide a breathing hole, as well as pushing the lower jaw forward. Mouthpieces range from over the counter to custom ones which can be a little pricey.

Chinstrap

An anti-snore chin strap is a device made from a flexible fabric or neoprene sort of material. The chin strap is wrapped around your head and chin, which supports your chin and keeps your mouth shut tightly while you sleep. Although it does not look the best while you sleep, it is certainly cheaper than most anti-snoring devices.

And there you have it! There’s such a wide variety of aids and anti-snoring devices that are available and is definitely worth doing some investigation and trialing different options before giving up.