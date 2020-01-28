Is Johnny Depp Angry Because of the New Relationship of His Ex-fiance?

There are rumors that Amber Heard, ex-fiance of Johnny Depp, has a new relationship with a cinematographer Bianca Butti. The news spread after Heard is caught with Bianca, and the two shared a kiss. Therefore, several tabloids shared the story by stating how Depp is convinced that she is doing that because of the publicity and provoking him.

However, the story behind these false rumors, is that Heard and Depp were engaged, and ended up in court, due to the Heard’s accusations that Depp abused her. The actor, however, denied all allegations and gave $50 million to the court in his charge. Despite the court stories, the actress never mentioned Butti, nor she confirmed the relationship with her. Both of them want to move on with their lives, as quiet as it is possible, with no more attention to the media and court visits. The latter applies to Johnny Depp, who is facing another trial regarding his ex-wife. The ex-spouses settled divorce for January in 2017. However, it is a still ongoing procedure, and Johnny wants it to end as soon as possible, with no further complications, and media coverage.

There have been various rumors about Depp, regarding the scandal with Heard, and many told how Depp lost all of his Hollywood friends because of that. It turns out that, too, was a false story, and that actor has normal relations with his old friends, and many witnessed in his favor on the court.