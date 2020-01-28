Did Meghan Markle Plan ‘Megxit’ All Along?

According to Daily Mail, Meghan Markle started creating secret plans just eight days after she found out that she was pregnant.

The Duchess of Sussex started two foundations upon finding out that she was pregnant, titled archefoundation.com and archefoundation.org in addition to this, five days later, an Instagram account named @archefoundation was created, and it had one follower, Meghan Markle’s close friend.

Since the royal couple didn’t know the sex of their baby that early on, the word ‘arche’ probably comes from the old greek expression, which means ‘the beginning.’ The foundations were created for the USA. Everything was revealed after Markle’s former US business manager named Andrew Meyer shared the foundation’s domains to the public. That prompted people to believe that the Duchess of Sussex was planning on leaving the royal family all along and that she just needed enough resources to proceed with her plan.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently residing in Canada, with intentions to move soon to most likely Toronto. They are enjoying their freedom alongside their first baby, named Archie, who was born on May 6, 2019. Meghan Markle was spotted walking in the woods with her son and their dogs, accompanied by security guards. Many wondered how the Sussex family will live and pay for all of their costs, considering that they are now on their own, with no royal back-up to support their expenses. Apparently, the Duchess of Sussex made her resources and enough money through this foundation, and they can live for a while in peace and quiet.

Since it is not known if the websites are really created as a charity venture or for the ‘Megxit‘ drama, people are speculation a lot for the former. We will probably have to wait for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s e explanation if it ever happens.