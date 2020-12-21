Is Supernatural on Netflix?

If you love a good mix of drama, fantasy, and horror, you can’t go wrong with Supernatural. But is the award-winning show on Netflix?

Yes, it is – but most of you probably won’t be able to watch it. It’s only available in three countries – the US, Japan, and Australia.

Don’t believe us? Just use StreamCatcher from ProPrivacy (streamcatcher.proprivacy.com) to see for yourself. Look up the show, and the tool will tell you which countries it’s available in.

What’s more, Japan doesn’t even have most of the seasons – just the first five.

Why is the availability so limited? We’ll tell you everything you need to know in this article (including how to unblock and watch Supernatural right now).

Why Can You Only Watch Supernatural in Three Countries on Netflix?

It’s due to licensing rights, basically. Netflix doesn’t own Supernatural, so it had to license the content from the copyright holder. Otherwise, it wouldn’t be able to stream the show on its platform (legally, at least).

Unfortunately, it seems Netflix was only able to get licensing rights for the US, Australia, and Japan. The company can’t legally show the TV series in other countries even though its service is available there.

Will Netflix Ever Get Global Rights for Supernatural?

If it does that, you’ll eventually be able to watch the show in your country, right?

Yes, but this isn’t an ideal solution. Who knows when Netflix will get around to buying global rights for this show. Or if they will even do it. After all, there are obstacles that prevent them from doing that:

The copyright holder might not want to sell the global rights.

The copyright holder might have already sold the rights for other countries to Netflix’s competitors (other streaming sites and TV networks).

Even if the global rights are available, Netflix can’t buy them on an impulse. They need to check their analytics first to see if all regional audiences are interested in the movie. If people in one country aren’t, they won’t buy the rights for that region. The company spends a lot of money on licensed content, so it can’t make investments that don’t pay off.

So the bottom line is this – we can’t say for sure when and if Netflix will ever get those rights. It’s a huge bummer, we know, but don’t worry – you’re still able to watch Supernatural on Netflix anywhere in the world. We’ll show you how in a bit!

How Does Netflix Control What Countries You Can Watch Supernatural in?

They use geo-blocking – a content control method that lets Netflix decide what titles you can and can’t watch based on your geo-location.

How does the site know where you’re from?

The easiest way to explain that is to offer you a quick summary of what happens when you visit Netflix:

When you connect to the site, your browser sends a request to Netflix’s web server. That request contains a lot of metadata, including your IP address. If you didn’t know, your IP can actually reveal what country and city you are from. When Netflix receives your request, it checks it for your IP. Once it learns your geo-location from your IP, the site redirects you to your country’s content library. So if you have a French IP, you end up on the French content library (which doesn’t have Supernatural).

A bit unfair, we know, but Netflix has no choice. They need to use geo-blocking. Otherwise, it’d look like they are breaching the licensing agreements they signed.

How to Unblock Supernatural on Netflix Right Now

Okay, so now that you know all of that, it’s time for the million-dollar question – is there anything you can do to bypass Netflix’s geo-blocks and watch the TV show even though it’s not available in your country?

Yes, there is – just use a VPN. It’s an online service that can unblock content on Netflix for you by hiding your IP from the site. It does that by intercepting your traffic with a VPN server, and forwarding it to Netflix through it.

Due to that, Netflix will think the VPN server is the source of your traffic. So, it will only see the server’s IP address. As long as you use a Japanese, US, or Australian server, you should be able to watch Supernatural on Netflix. We were able to do it with ExpressVPN, at least.

How to Use a VPN to Watch Supernatural on Netflix

Contrary to what some people might tell you, using a VPN is very straightforward. And you don’t need any prior experience to get the hang of it.

In fact, you can start watching Supernatural on Netflix in just 4 simple steps:

Subscribe to a VPN. We recommend ExpressVPN, CyberGhost VPN, or NordVPN. Download the right VPN app for your device, and install it. Run the app, and use it to connect to an Australian or US server. Japanese servers work too, but you only get the first five seasons that way, so it’s not really worth it. Log into your Netflix account, search for Supernatural, and start binging it!

Will Netflix Ban You If You Use a VPN?

No, that shouldn’t happen. While their ToS kind of imply that bypassing the site’s geo-blocks is against the rules, Netflix won’t do anything that extreme if they catch you using a VPN.

They will blacklist the VPN’s IP, though. So you’ll keep seeing the proxy error message until you disconnect from it. But if you use a VPN that actually unblocks Netflix (like the ones we recommended), that shouldn’t be an issue.

The Bottom Line

Supernatural is available on Netflix, but you can only watch it in Australia, the US, and Japan. To unblock it anywhere else, you’ll need to use a VPN. If you know other unblocking methods that work, please let us know in the comments below.