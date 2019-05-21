Is the Reason why Ben Affleck Is Getting $200,000 Makeover To Get Back Together with Jennifer Garner?

1.3k SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Ben Affleck is not getting a $200,000 makeover to win back Jennifer Garner, even though there are false tabloid reports that claim this. Gossip Cop can prove the story is false. It is just not true.

The National Enquirer claims that, Affleck is spending a lot of money to have makeover of his image in the hopes his ex-spouse will want to get back together. An alledged source told the magazine, “Ben’s doing whatever he can to convince her to come home. He’s shaping up and getting his act together in a last-ditch effort to prove to Jen he’s happy, healthy and, most importantly, reliable.”

The anonymous source goes on to explain that after “years of being a muscle-headed macho man,” Ben is “trying to be more metrosexual to appeal to Jen’s now more-refined taste in men.” Jennifer is currently involved with the CaliGroup CEO John Miller, but the questionable source claims Affleck is looking to win her back.

“Ben is battling his own disastrous past and new competition,”the tipster has said and also added that Miller is “a smooth operator” and there is a big chance that he will try to stop Affleck from winning back his ex-wife. As for how the actor is investing the “$200,000” the news outlet says he’s splurging on a “new wardrobe, skin treatments and a team of image consultants.” The seemingly fake insider concludes, “Ben’s willing to spend a fortune to show Jen he’s not ready to give up just yet.”

The tabloid’s phony story originates from claims from an annoymous and untraceable “source,” but Gossip Cop talked to Affleck’s spokesperson, who tells us on the record that it’s all made up. Despite what the outlet’s unidentifiable “insider” is trying to claim, a rep qualified to speak on Ben’s behalf has set the record straight that he’s not trying to win back his ex-wife, and isn’t getting a rewamp of his look to do so.

The now divorced couple have remained on good terms and successfully co-parent the three children they have together, but neither is looking to get back together. Gossip Cop busted the Enquirer last December for starting rumors about how Garner was ending her relationship with Miller because he’s jealous of Affleck. The actress and the businessman are still in a relationship.

Some time before that, the tabloid came up with an even more bogus story claiming that Garner only finalized her divorce from Affleck because she was expecting a baby with her boyfriend. Gossip Cop debunked that false report as soon as it appeared, and time has proven it to be fake. The untrustworthy tabloid comes up with new stories about the ex-spouses from imagination. This newest one about Affleck trying to get back with Garner by undergoing a big makeover is yet again a story of fiction.

