The relationship of Britney Spears and boyfriend Sam Asghari does not suffer because of the conservatorship

One blog says that the conservatorship case caused her relationship with boyfriend Sam Asghari to suffer. This story however is just a rumor, and it is not true whatsoever.

During last week, the singer made an appearance in court with her parents, in order to discuss her conservatorship that she has been under since 2008. The details are private, but it seems the singer wants to end the conservatorship, or have less restrictions. TMZ reports that Spears told the judge her father Jamie, who has had control of her estate for more than 10 years, committed her to a mental health facility last month, despite her not wanting to go.

RadarOnlinenow claims this put a “serious strain” on her relationship with Asghari, with whom she has been dating for more than a year. A claimed source told this outlet that the legal case “is putting a lot of pressure on him and is undoubtedly having a negative impact on their relationship.”

This is false of course as on Sunday, Asghari shared a warm Mother’s Day tribute to his girlfriend on Instagram. He posted a photo of them, and wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful mothers out there doing the toughest job in the world!”

In addition, Asghari supported Spears on social media when she checked into the wellness center this past March. The personal trainer posted to his Instagram a message from Spears, “Fall in love with taking care of yourself. Mind. Body. Spirit. It isn’t weakness, It’s a sign of absolute strength, people should only be inspired by this, at least I am.”

From all of this, it is clear that Britney’s boyfriend is still by her side as he was for more than a year. In addition, a source close to the singer was not able to speak on this, but assured the public that the suspicious article is not true.

RadarOnline is famous for their bogus reports, as earlier this month, they were busted after falsely claiming that Spears was demanding a tell-all interview about the real state of her mental health. Shortly before this, they made up a story about her father banning her from getting married to her boyfriend..

Source: gossipcop.com