ItsLikelyMakeup Net Worth, Bio, Career

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

ItsLikelyMakeup is best known for her YouTube channel, where she posts videos about makeup as well as makeup tutorials. If you do not know her net worth and are curious about it, we are here to give you insight. ItsLikelyMakeup is one of YouTube’s rising stars as she is quickly gaining popularity.

Biography

ItsLikelyMakeup is a Canadian YouTuber who was born on the 28th of February 1989, which makes her currently 30 years old. Her birth sign is Pisces. This makeup artist is named Jordi, and she is a mother of two children. Both her daughter and son have made appearances in the videos she posts on her channel. Jordi is a part of the millennial generation because she was born in the late ’80s.

Career

ItsLikelyMakeup has gained popularity by recording makeup tutorials, where she usually creates makeup looks based on popular characters. She started her YouTube channel on the 28th of August 2015. She has since gained over 700 thousand subscribers and fans. One of her most viewed videos is the one where her son does the voiceover, and it has been viewed more than 1.5 million times. Jordi often collaborates with Naomi Jonzeck, who is also a part of the beauty community on YouTube.

View this post on Instagram up early to fly to LA with @nyxcosmetics_canada ♥️ A post shared by jordi ✨ (@itslikelymakeup) on Oct 15, 2019 at 8:27am PDT

Private Life

This successful YouTube star has reportedly never been engaged. Even though we know that she has two kids, there is not much information available about her early life. We do not yet know anything about her education. Since Jordi has not yet shared the names of her parents or anyone from her family, we do not have that information for now. This only goes to show that this amazing makeup artist is a very private person who prefers to keep her personal life away from the camera, as well as the internet.

ItsLikelyMakeup Net Worth 2019

We have estimated this YouTube star’s assets as well as net worth. ItsLikelyMakeup’s net worth in 2019 is estimated to be between 100 thousand dollars and 1 million dollars. This, however, does not give us the insight into her annual income, because it is not easy correctly predicting how much money she spends. One thing is for sure, as her popularity on YouTube grows, her wealth is bound to increase as well. We believe that this successful makeup artist has a bright future ahead of her when it comes to her career.