Kate Middleton Talked With Her Friends Before She Married Prince William and Ask Them for One Thing Only

Steeping into the royal family is a big step, especially if you are not sure if your pre-royal life is not according to royal standards. It seems that Kate went through a similar mood before she married Prince William.

Reportedly, Kate sent an email to her closest friends days before she said, ‘I do.’ She asked them for a strange request. What did she want from the, on the eve of her engagement?

Kate Middleton’s Strange email

The year 2008 was a big one for both Kate and William. The couple just went through a tough time in the relationship, and they were ready for an engagement at any moment.

Rumors started about Prince William being ready to pop the question. Even Kate started feeling the same, so she did an unexpected thing. She sent an email to her friends while expecting a royal proposal. According to Express, Kate wanted everyone to call her Catherine. Why? She believes that calling her Catherine is more appropriate for her future path.

Although many claims that email was more a joke, or at least in ‘jokey’ tone, many claims otherwise. It seems that some of her friends took this move too serious, awkward, and far from a joke. Kate’s friends were shocked. Interestingly, while growing up, Kate went by Catherine. Once she enrolled at the University of St. Andrews, people started calling her Kate.

Kate Vs. Catherine

As it turned out, William proposed to Kate in 2010. For the wedding, Kate referred to herself as Catherine. However, the royals also encouraged the media to call Kate bu the requested name, but that whole’ name strategy’ didn’t go as planned. Her friends continued calling her Kate, although they had two years to practice and call her Katherine. However, as a true supported, Prince Willian called her in every public appearance, Catherine.