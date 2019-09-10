Iva Colter Net Worth, Career, Husband

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Who is Iva Colter?

Iva Colter is popular American actress known for her roles in movies and TV series such as “Brooklyn Lobster,” “The Following,” “Luke Cage,” “The Defenders,” and “The Good Fight.”

Besides her successful career, she is a good wife and a mother. Many of us know her as a wife of Mike Colter. Because of the multiracial marriage, they faced a lot of judgments and challenges, but they showed us that love is bigger than anything.

Stay tuned and find out about their family life, Iva’s professional career, bio, net worth, and many more details from her life.

Marriage with Mike Colter

Iva is married to a much more famous actor Mike Colter. He took part in many TV series and movies including “Salt,” “Zero Dark Thirty,” and “Million Dollar Baby.”

The pair met at Rutgers University, where Iva was studying for a Ph.D. in comparative literature, and Mike was pursuing a Masters in Acting. In an interview, Mike revealed that when he saw Iva, he forgot about all bad things and no boundaries or skin color could stop that love.

They were dating for around ten years before they decided to make a big step. The wedding ceremony was privet and took part back in 2006. They were criticized by the people who still uphold racial segregation ideology, and their names waded through tabloids.

But they were stronger than stereotypes and built a family full of devotion and trust. They are parents of two beautiful girls, Naiella and her sister who came in 2018.

Career and Net Worth

Iva Popovicova, as that was her last name before marriage, is an actress who portrayed the characters in many films and TV series such as “Brooklyn Lobster,” “The Following,” “Luke Cage,” “The Defenders,” and “The Good Fight.”

But acting isn’t the only job she had. Iva worked as a senior executive search consultant and as an Assistant Vice-President of Recruiting at the Ares Management. She has also worked as an English professor at Rutgers University and is now working as an executive of Talent Acquisition and Director of Talent Acquisition on Netflix Inc.

These engagements increased her wealth, so it is estimated that Iva Colter’s net worth is 2 million dollars. There is no doubt that she is living a comfortable life with her millionaire husband.

Biography

Iva Popovicova was born on 25th April 1975 in New Jersey, USA.

She graduated in her hometown on Rutgers University. She holds a Masters of Arts, Gender, and Culture from the Central European University and obtained a Ph.D. from the State University of New Jersey-New Brunswick.