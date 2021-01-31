Marshmello Net Worth 2021, Face, Bio, Career, Fortnite

Marshmello is an American electronic dance music producer as well as a DJ. His real name is Christopher Comstock, and he is known to wear a big marshmallow when he is performing, and thus hiding his identity.

Early life

All we know so far is that he was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on 19 May 1992.

Career

His first endorsed single was ‘’WaVeZ’’ which Marshmello posted on his SoundCloud account back in 2015. His debut album came out in 2016, and it got to the 5th place on Billboard’s electronic/dance albums chart. He soon started touring in the United States, China, South Korea, India, and Paraguay. He also made an appearance on Skrillex’s OWSLA. He also worked with Omar LinX, Migos, Ookay, Selena Gomez, Slushii and Jauz. He became popular after he remixed Jack Ü and Zedd’s songs.

Marshmello Net Worth 2021

He ended up as one of the world’s highest-paid DJs after making $21 million in one year. Forbes even mentioned him and revealed his true identity. Before Marshmello, he was DJ Dotcom, and even Skrillex once said ‘’Chris’’ when talking about him in one of his interviews.

Since there is no more information about Marshmello, his approximated net worth is $21 million so far.

