Jade Kevin Foster Fights Social Media Negativity

We all love social media platforms and use them on a daily basis, right? Since these are used by so many different people, we have all found a negative comment on one of our favorite pictures, at least once, and it made us feel bad about ourselves. The chances of this happening increase with the number of followers, which means that celebrities are often faced with this.

Jade Kevin Foster is a well-known Australian model that started his career by modeling for Louis Vuitton and Mossimo a few years ago. Nowadays, he has over 3 million followers on different social media platforms. Besides his successful modeling career, he is currently working on a new Netflix series, meaning that his popularity is about to further increase.

Even though he is perceived as social media influence, especially popular on Instagram, Jade has decided to change the game.

He shut down the comment section of his account, thus restricting his communication not only with his fans but also online trolls. Some people might say this to be selfish, but Jade has a good reason for doing it. According to him, this way he is ensuring that everyone stays on top of the information regarding both his personal life and work projects, but at the same time, he is teaching himself how not to rely on other people’s approval. Since he is considered to be an influencer, this move has probably surprised a lot of people who might even think that he has made a mistake, but we have to go with Jade on this one.

We have to agree with him that cyberbullying is a common problem today and that, although some people don’t want to admit it, they want to be praised by complete strangers and are also affected by rude and negative comments. Jade has found a way to maintain his mental health and not allow him to be overwhelmed by a comment from someone who doesn’t know the first thing about him and finds it amusing to troll others online.

Generally speaking, people tend to be not just courageous when communicating with others online, but it seems that often they do not comprehend how their words are affecting people.

Furthermore, Jade’s manager Shane Tyler Greaves says,

“Jade is at the forefront of everything social media within Australia, not only is he a true powerhouse of talent, his versatility and dedication to the media industry is second to none. Jade is leading the mission to tackle cyberbullying and turning off his Instagram comments is a sign that he is conscious of his own mental health. This not only combats the negative energy that social media can create but pushes the focus of what he wants to share rather than just what his followers want and expect from him.”

Who knows when we’ll be able to comment on Jade’s photos, but we can certainly keep up with him on our TV screens. Jade featured on the premiere episode of new Network Ten hit “Trial By Kyle” last week and promises more television is already in the can and airing in the not so distant future.”