Jean Muggli Life, Career, Marriage

When we are talking about people who did not have any prominent career but became famous because of their spouses, we should mention Jean Muggli. The reason for her fame and her presence in the media is her former marriage to Michael Strahan. However, this does not mean that she does not possess some qualities of her own.

Personal Life

She was born on the 30th November in 1965 and she is 53 at the moment. Her birthplace is North Dakota in the USA. As far as her zodiac sign is concerned, she is Scorpio. There are not many data regarding her childhood, early life and about her parents. The only thing that is known is that her sister, i.e. Denise Muggli, was the one who raise Jean. We should also mention that there are some gossips related to Jean’s problems with anorexia when she was a teenager. As far as her education is concerned, the only thing known is that she attended a primary school in NYC.

Career

There are not many pieces of information about her career and about the things she did before her marriage, and after her marriage, as well. There are some data that she used to work in a salon for skin care in Manhattan and that this before she got married. It should be noted that she does not appear in public and that she has been avoiding the spotlights after her divorce.

Michael Strahan

As it has already been said, she is famous only for her marriage to Michael Strahan. The first time the couple met was in 1994 and this took place in a spa. It has been reported that the couple fell in love immediately. They were dating for a couple of years before they decided to get married. The marriage took place in 1999 and it was an intimate one attended only by the closest friends and family members. This was not his first marriage since he was already married to Wanda Hutchins with whom he has a son and daughter.

Michael and Jean got twin girls and named them Sophia Strahan and Isabella Strahan, the couple got them in 2004. The first problems in the marriage started to appear in 2005 when it was reported that Jean accused her husband of the threats of beating her. These were not the only accusations since she also accused him of having multiple affairs during their marriage. To make things even worse, she accused him of neglecting marital duties and not caring about their kids. All this lead to the divorce that is one of the most famous and expensive divorces in the USA.

Net worth

So, as far as her incomes and salaries are concerned, it should be noted that even though she might have earned something she did not make money from those. When we talk about her net worth we need to say that it is $15 million. And this is not all. She also receives child allowance every month in the amount of $18,000.