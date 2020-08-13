5 Best Wood Table Lamps That You Can Buy – 2020 Guide

Redecorating or redesigning your entire home can be very expensive. The cost can go from $10,000 and up to $30,000. While it would be best to do this kind of a reconfiguration, not everyone can afford that. This is why a lot of people recommend first starting with the implementation of small decoration changes in your home to make it more stylish while saving up a lot of money. Things such as wall art, LED lighting, plants, figurines, candleholders, and table lamps are some of the decorative items you can implement in your home.

Out of all of these I mentioned, in this article, I want to focus on wooden table lamps as a decoration. This really small element on a side table can change the entire look of a room. However, there are so many different wooden clams on the market right now, it is actually difficult to pick the right one for your home. This is the reason why I decided to list the best wooden table lamps I could find.

Whichever one you pick on this list, I am sure it will make a great addition to your home.

1. Minimalist bedside wooden table lamp with LED bulb by INVESCH

For those that are looking for a minimalist solution with playing colors and a wooden stand, I recommend this product from INVESCH. It might not be premium quality, but it is pretty solid, the LED bulb shines a warm yellowish color and if you do not like the LED, you can always change it for another one.

The fabric that covers the bulb is made out of linen and it has a plain dirty white color mixed with a little bit of gray. The only disadvantage I noticed is the short power cord that is only 5.4 feet or 1.5 m. For some, this may be enough, but I prefer such devices to have a longer power cord.

The main thing I like about this product is the fact that it has a rubber grip on its bottom, so it will not slide off the table anytime soon. For the price of just $25, I think it is worth considering.

2. Table lamp with square flaxen fabric shade by Aooshine

This product from the Aooshine store is rated over 1300 times on Amazon and most of them are either 4.5 stars or five stars. For a product such as this one, that is an impressive number of ratings. But, considering that it is quite a good-looking decorative lamp, I understand why so many people are buying it.

All those reviews from different users tell you that this is quite a reliable product, so all it is left is to see whether you like the minimalist design.

The stand is made out of wood that has been painted or by deep black color and the fabric that acts as a shade for the bulb is made out of linen. Combine the linen with a bulb that shines a warm color, it will provide great lighting for a bedroom, living room, or a guestroom.

It is around 4 inches in width and 11 inches in height, so I think it will look good anywhere you put it.

3. Luella Solid Wood by Lillian Home

Now, we are getting into the table lamp that is a little bit more expensive than the ones I previously mentioned. And by little, I mean $200-$300 more. I know, this may sound very expensive, and it is, but I think it is worth the money. Think of this as a one-time investment. Once you buy it, you can take it with you every time you move.

Since it is made out of solid oak wood, I assure you that this product will never break no matter how many times you push it while getting up from your bed in the morning. Not only is it very sturdy, but the wood is also beautifully hand-carved and hand-painted. The difference between a completely handmade table lamp with one that you can buy off Amazon for $20 is huge.

Of course, for $300, I imagine you would want to do a lot more research on this product, but you can always go on lillianhome.com and see what they have to say about Luella.

4. Pamela 26″ by Langley Street

As you can see in the name, this is a table lamp that is a little bit taller than all the other ones I talked about in this article. It is 26 inches in height, it has a metal base and a stand that extends from metal into solid walnut wood. Personally, I think that the design is the best out of the bunch. It is not exactly minimalistic, but I prefer something a bit more stylish and with a midcentury aesthetic.

However, even though it is not minimalistic, it is still pretty sleek because of the brushed metal base and the walnut wood stand.

This one is not as expensive as Luella, but it costs somewhere around $140. Not exactly the cheapest table lamp you can find, but I think it may be worth the price considering the attention to detail and quality.

My only gripe with this product is the fact that it does not come with a light bulb installed. For $140 you could expect that at least a lightbulb will come in the packaging.

Also forgot to mention that the switch is a pull chain which makes it a little bit more interesting than a regular switch.

5. Eleonora 27″ Tripod

Unlike the previous contender, Pamela, this one does come with a lightbulb which I appreciate, it is also quite tall because it is 27 inches and it is also made out of solid wood. The entire design of this table lamp is very modern and considering that it costs only $90, this is a great choice for anyone that has a budget of up to $100. It is even better if you manage to find it on a website that offers it with free shipping.

I could probably go on and list dozens of other wooden table lamps I could find on the Internet, but I think that these five were the most impressive ones.