Jello, can you freeze it?

One of the most popular desserts in the U.S. for kids and adults alike, its fruit-flavored, and with that jiggle structure a favorite dinner dessert. But, can you freeze it?

Do you know what jello is?

Gelatin is the reason for its structure, and that is why is all wobbly, there is a misconception that collagen that is used to make gelatin comes from hooves of horses and cows, but it comes from boiling bones and hides of pigs usually. That is just for its structure, for the taste it is all up to you, you can put fruits in it, whipped cream on top, whatever you like and prefer.

Can it go bad?

Yes, it can, like most foods that have water and sugar in it, that is bound to happen. It can be stored in the fridge for up to ten days, however, if there are chunks of fruits in them that time is shortened to two or three days, that is if you have opened the package. If the box is sealed and has not been opened the lifespan of the product is about four months on room temperature, and up to a year when stored in the fridge.

You can tell when jello has gone bad if it has watery pockets and bitter taste, and of course, if you see mold on the surface, it is time to get rid of it.

Can you freeze jello?

The short answer is yes, but there is a catch to it. You can put it in a freezer and store it that way, but that can change the structure of the jello, water crystallizes, and it breaks the bonds with gelatin so it will not be the same. The taste remains more or less exact, but without that structure, it is different, somewhat weird to eat. Best way to store jello, if it is already packaged, is in a dry and cold place. And for homemade it is best to put it in a fridge, and return it in the refrigerator after you use it, store it in an airtight container, but remember that his lifespan is shorter about ten days.

Even if you store jello in the freezer, and we see that you can, his lifespan will not be prolonged, and it will spoil the texture of it. The best way is to keep it in the fridge where it is good for a shorter period of time, but it will look and taste the way we know how.