Jenna Jameson Net Worth 2019, Bio, Career, Personal life

One of the most famous names in the porn industry, if not the world’s most famous, Jenna Jameson, has created a fantastic career for herself. She has done other things besides porn movies, and if you want to know what is she up these days, as well as what is her net worth, then keep on reading our article.

Bio

Jenna Marie Massoli’s zodiac sign is Aries, as she was born on April 9, 1974. She was born in one of the most famous cities called Las Vegas, in Nevada, located in the United States of America. Her mother, Judith Massoli, was a Las Vegas showgirl, but unfortunately, she died when the porn star was just a little girl. She ended up living with her grandmother and the other side of her family in Arizona and Montana.

During her early life, she was very interested in dancing, and she took ballet classes. She attended Bonanza High School, and after graduating, she started working at Disneyland Resort. Afterward, she was making a whole lot of money as a stripper at the Crazy Horse Too strip club.

Her teen years were rough. She ended up living with her brother Tony, and they were each other’s mother and father. The starlet, unfortunately, went through many sexual assaults, and that caused her to take drugs and become addictive. At the age of 16, she decided to leave her family and to live with her boyfriend at the time.

Career

When she started her career at the strip club, she took up a name Jennasis. Before hitting the porn industry, she changed her last name to Jameson, and that is how we know her today. In 1993 she started a career that made her the world’s famous porn star and one of the most recognized names even today.

At the end of 1996, she had numerous awards in her pocket. Some of those include The X-Rated Critics Organization XRCO Award in the category named Starlet of the Year. That was in 1995, and in 1996 she received Hot D’Or Best New American Starlet during the 1996 AVN Best New Starlet Award.

She was in the adult movie industry for a long time. In 2003 she signed a 15-picture contract with Vivid Entertainment. She appeared in more than one hundred movies, clips, and compilations. More awards came along the way, and one of the most prestigious awards in the adult movie business in the induction in the X-Rated Girls Organization Hall of Fame. She was inducted in 2005, and in 2006 she was a part of Adult Videos News Hall of Fame.

The thing that got her professional porn career going was Private Parts. It was a Howard Stern biopic, and she had a short scene in it. But that was enough for people to notice her, and she was an important topic at the time. In 2000 the porn star created ClubJenna, Inc. she wanted to create an adult-theme media corporation, and that later grew into a successful web site.

Other projects

In addition to her more than successful porn career, she was also featured in TV shows, video games, and more. In 2001 she served as a voice talent for a TV show titled family Guy. In Howard Stern’s radio show, she was a regular guest, and she was also a voice talent for Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4. In 2002 she was featured in the American rapper Eminem’s music video for a song Without Me.

An entire E! true Hollywood Story was about Jenna Jameson. She is also an author as she wrote a book she titled How To Make Love Like a Porn Star: A Cautionary Tale. It was a bestseller within a few weeks. In 2006 Playboy Enterprises bought ClubJenna, and afterward, the firm established a Cub Jenna Channel.

Personal life

The porn actress was married for a short time to Tito Ortiz, a martial arts fighter. Jameson retired from porn in 2009, and in 2009 she became a mother. She gave birth to twins, named Jesse Jameson Ortiz and Journey Jett Ortiz.

She is currently married to Lior Bitton, and they have a daughter.

Jenna Jameson Net Worth 2019

Jenna Jameson is more than successful. Her income comes from various projects she has done in her life. In addition to the adult movie industry, the starlet is also an author and an actress. She also appeared in a horror movie titled Zombie Strippers and in a comedy titled How To Make Love To A Woman.

As of 2019, the porn star’s estimated net worth is around $30 million.