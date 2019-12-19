Jennifer Aniston at a Verge of a Nervous Breakdown

Jennifer Aniston is one of the sexiest women alive, even today at her fifties. The Hollywood actress managed to maintain her gorgeous figure throughout the years, and her beauty has never faded away.

Her health comes first, which she stated many times, but according to a source close to Aniston, her new TV project is taking a lot of energy out of the actress, and she might not have the strength to continue this way.

The Morning Show is her new project, and she is nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance in the show. In addition to being an actress in the show, she is also a producer. The insider stated how she dedicated herself a little too much, and people around her are concerned for her health. The source shared how she is exposed to daily stress, and she is chronically tired because she has to take care of everything happening on the show.

The insured further added how she didn’t have a schedule this busy since her Friends days, and that is taking a great toll on the Hollywood actress. The stress is visible, and she doesn’t have time to eat properly and exercise as well. Everyone around her believes that she is on the verge of a nervous breakdown and that it is just a matter of time before Aniston explodes.

Jennifer Aniston has always been a target of the media, and recently everyone is talking about her reconciliation with her ex-husband Justin Theroux. However, Aniston’s representatives have stated how all of that is just rumors, and that the two are just friends. Aniston is very busy with The Morning Show, and she has no interest in getting back together with her ex. She is focused on her career at the moment, and we mentioned before how she is nominated for her exquisite performance in The Morning Show.