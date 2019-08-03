Jilted Wife Causes Emergency Landing After Finding out Mid Flight That Her Husband Cheated

1.1k SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Romantic turbulence

Snooping on bae’s phone seems to be a naughty practice that a lot of people do. Some consider it a breach of trust and morally wrong, while others feel the need to know every little thing their partners says and does. Whether it’s from paranoia, valid suspicions, or even accidental, going through someone’s texts and emails is an invasion of privacy. However, it’s also the best way to find out if they are cheating. Snoopers usually do it at home, while their lover is in the shower or sleeping, but one woman found out her husband was cheating on her in the middle of a flight on a family vacation. The natural reaction upon discovering your man has other women around his cockpit is to flip the f*** out — and that’s exactly what this woman did.

So much so that the flight had to be grounded immediately.

Sleeping Snake

On Sunday, November 5, a married couple with a child boarded a flight from Doha, Qatar that was heading for Bali for a family vacation. The husband fell asleep about an hour after Qatar Airways Flight 962 took off. Meanwhile his wife decided to take advantage of the complimentary adult beverages the airline offered. That’s when she got an idea: she stealthily took his phone and used his finger to unlock it while he was snoozing. On that phone, she found what she was looking for: evidence of him cheating on her.

That’s when the drunken rampage began.

Emergency Landing

The tipsy woman woke her unconscious husband with yelling and screaming. He barked back and the flight crew tried to separate them, but the wife was so riled up with anger (and alcohol) that she couldn’t be restrained. Things were getting out of hand and the pilot made the decision to ground the plane ASAP.

The plane landed in Chennai, where the couple and child were kicked off the plane. The family was then detained at the airport as officials waited for the wife to sober up and calm down. They were then put on a flight to Kuala Lumpur and then a connecting flight to Doha.

The Victims

According to The Times of India, The Central Industrial Security Force made a statement:

On November 5, at about 10 am, Qatar Airways flight QR-962 (Doha-Bali) was diverted to Chennai. A lady along with her husband and a child, all Iranian nationals, were offloaded by Qatar Airline as the lady passenger (who was intoxicated) misbehaved with crew members inflight.

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways said: “In respect of passenger privacy we do not comment on individual cases.”

It was the wrong time and the wrong place for the wife to go through her husband’s phone, unfortunately. But let’s be honest here: It’s his own fault for being a cheating scumbag in the first place.

It’s hard not to feel bad for the flight crew and other passengers, but image what it was like for that poor little kid! He had to witness his parents fighting in public and didn’t get his Bali vacation.

Original by Chewy Boese