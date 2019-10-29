John Mahoney Bio, Life, Career, Cause of Death, Net Worth

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

On February 4, 2018, a lot of fans and the whole entertainment industry were shocked by the news that acting legend, John Mahoney, died. He was an English-American actor who got famous for a lot of important roles which was memorable.

Keep reading, and find out information about his life and about all the achievements that he made during his career.

Early Life

John Mahoney was born in Blackpool, England, on June 20, 1940. His parents, Reg and Margaret, had eight children, and he was the seventh kid. During the war, their home was destroyed, so after the war was finished, his parents went back to the birthplace. John’s mother was a housewife, and his father was playing the piano. They didn’t have a happy marriage, so most of the time John spent at Stretford Children’s Theatre.

When he was eighteen, Mahoney went to the U.S to start an acting career, and soon after he enrolled In Quincy University, Illinois. After he finished college, he went to Macomb, Illinois.

John Mahoney Career

At the beginning of the career, John was working as an editor, but he left the job soon and started to pursue his dream, acting. In 1977, he joined Steppenwolf Theatre and afterward, won the award as the Most Promising Male Newcomer.

After he played in The House of Blue Leaves, he got the Broadway’s Tony Award for Best Featured Actor. His first movie was Tin Men. Afterward, he played in a lot of films such as Say Anything, The American President, Eight Men Out, Moonstruck, Barton Fink, In the Line of Fire and The Hudsucker Proxy.

In 1993, Mahoney got the role of Martin Crane in the sitcom named Frasier. The show was aired for eleven seasons, and he got two Golden Globe and Emmy nominations. Also, he received the SAG Award. John also was a part of the sitcom Becker.

Mahoney also provided names for various characters in the shows like Kronk’s New Groove, Atlantis: Milo’s Returns, The Simpsons, The Iron Giants, and Antz, Atlantis: The Lost Empire. His last role was in the play The Rembrandt.

Personal Life

Because he never had children and wife, there were rumors that he was gay, but the information was never confirmed.

John Mahoney died from throat cancer. The first time he was sick in 2014.

Net Worth

During his career, he accumulated wealth from acting in films, series, and plays. In 2018, before he died, John Mahoney’s net worth was $16 million.