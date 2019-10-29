Jeff Magid Life, Career, Relationship, Net Worth

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

In the world of the entertainment industry, a lot of people found their place. However, the reasons for fame are different. For Jeff Magid, most of the glory came when he started the relationship with Emily Ratajkowski, who is a famous actress and model. Even though he is a producer and musician, he went in the center of the attention after dating a superstar.

Early Life

Jeff Magid is born in Los Angeles, the United States of America, on January 11, 1977. The information about his siblings, parents, or childhood is not revealed to the public.

The musician finished the Luella High School and continued the education at Brown University, Rhode Island, and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Arts.

Jeff Magid Career

At the beginning of the career Magid was a singer. Later on, he decided to extend his talent and started the company RBI Productions which is a music production company. During the career of this company, they collaborated with a lot of notable names of the music industry. Some of them are Gregg Allman, Chicago, Quiet Riot, Kansas, Dinasaru Jr, and many more.

Some of the hits are Birth Control, Make It, and The Ritual.

Besides the acting career, the music producer is an activist who participated in demonstrations against the ban of Muslims.

Relationship with Emily Ratajkowski

Emily is an essential name in the American modeling industry. She is a superstar born in London. Except that she is known as a model, people recognize Ratajkowski as an actress and a promoter of women’s rights.

Emily and Jeff met in 2014 after the online scandal that she had. Her nude photos showed up online, and at that time, the musician was impressive support for her. Over time, the couple started to date, and their pictures were all over the social media. After the couple moved in together in the house in Los Angeles, everyone was expecting them to get married.

However, the love birds announced their break up in 2018. As they said, the reason for the separation was too much commitment related to work.

Soon after the break, Emily got married to Sebastian Bear-McClard, which came as a shock in the media.

Currently, Jeff is single, and from the separation for Emily, he never talked about the love life.

Net Worth

The music producer made a lot of money during the career. Jeff Magid’s estimated net worth in 2019 is $7 million.