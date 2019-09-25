Joumana Kidd Career, Net Worth, Love Life

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Joumana Kidd is best known for appearing in Xtreme Sports Mashups, Vamp U, and Wow. She was last seen in TV series Breaking Bread in 2015. However, successful journalist and actress is best known as Jason Kidd’s ex-wife, whose last name she kept.

Retired American basketball player used to beat her, so they got divorced in 2007. She has three kids with him.

Learn about her love life, net worth, and is she dating someone right now.

Ex-husband Jason Kidd

Jason and Jomana met in 1997. They were so madly in love that they decided to marry after only a month of dating. However, the bright start is replaced with a bitter end.

Jason Kidd is a well-known retired American basketball player. He has been five-time All-NBA First Team member, ten-time NBA All-Star, and nine-time NBA All-Defensive Team member. Kidd left playing basketball in 2013 and became the head coach since then. He is the current head coach of Milwaukee Bucks.

Joumana’s marriage with successful basketballer wasn’t all about milk and honey. After a ten years relationship, in 2007, they signed up the divorce papers. Joumana filed a divorce claiming that Kidd broke her rib and damaged her hearing by smashing her head into the console of a car.

Jason said that his wife is emotionally unstable and alleged that she installed tracking devices in his car. By the year 2001, Jason was arrested by police for domestic abuse charge and for assaulting his wife.

During their marriage, Joumana gave birth to three children. They have twin daughter Miah and Jazelle born on 26th September 2002, and son Trey Jason (TJ) born on 12th October 1998.

Love life after divorce

Rumor has it that Joumana had an affair with Tyler Evans the same year she got divorced. Likewise, Jeremy Shockey was also said to be her boyfriend in 2007. However, there is no information are they still together or not. Joumana is determined in keeping her private life in secret after divorce with Jason.

On the other hand, Jason also had an affair during his marriage. Besides biting his wife, this was the other reason for divorce.

Shortly after brake up with Joumana, he moved on and started a relationship with fashion model, Porchla Coleman. After two years of dating, Porcla got pregnant and gave birth to their first child in 2010. After that, the pair got engaged and married. Since that time, Porchla gave birth to two kids, too.

Joumana Kidd’s Career

Joumana Kidd is an American actress and journalist. She started as a TV host on American syndicated television and newsmagazine TV show “Extra.” During her professional career, she attended many important ceremonies like Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame ceremony.

Joumana appeared in Xtreme Sports Mashups in 2009. She was also cast in the American Reality Series “Let’s Talk About Pep” which aired on VH1.

In 2011, Joumana showed her acting talents. She portrayed the role of a teacher in Vamp U, which was directed and written by Matt Jespersen.

Joumana’s last appearance on TV screens was in “The Journey” which was aired on Net TV.

Net Worth

Joumana Kidd made her money out of journalist and acting jobs. One part of the incomes is from alimentation that Jason is paying out.

However, Joumana has not disclosed her current net worth in the media. The net worth of her ex-husband Jason Kidd is estimated to be as high as $90 million.

Short Biography

Joumana Kidd was born on 28th September 1972 in Foster City, California. Her full name is Joumana Marie Kidd. She belongs to Mid-Eastern ethnicity and American nationality.

Joumana joined San Francisco State University where she secured a BS Degree in Communications.