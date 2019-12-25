Justin Bieber Released a New Album and Upcoming Tour Dates for 2020

Justin Bieber is back, and he will start the new year with fresh music and tour. The 25-year-old pop star from Canada released a single ”Yummy,” and he says: ”It’s God work to bring me back to music” in the new video that he posted on YouTube.

Moreover, Bieber works on his new docu-series about his life, intending to show how imperfection is something human, and that we all make mistakes sometimes. Justin talks from his perspective because he faced with severe depression and anxiety.

Furthermore, Bieber had his last album since ”Purpose” in 2015, but next year he plans to go on a tour, where he will promote a new album.

However, during the career break, Bieber was trying to recover from drug addiction and depression, and he had emotional support from his long – term partner Hailey Baldwin. The couple secretly got married in New York City courthouse in September 2018.

After they did the secret wedding, Bieber said how they wanted a second, a more religious one, this time, including friends and family. Justin and Hailey, who is 22 years old, were on and off relationship for years, until they announced the engagement in 2018, and got married the same year.

The young star gave several interviews where he admitted how the struggle with fame was a severe challenge. Bieber adds: ”I have a feeling that this album is going to be different than the previous ones, mainly because of where I am at in my life now.”

Moreover, Bieber revealed how he was a drug addict and how that was one of the darkest periods of his life, but he managed to recover from it and continue to do the only thing he loves – to make music and perform.