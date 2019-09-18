Katherine Herzer Bio, Life, Career, Net Worth

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Katherine Herzer is American rising star that is at the beginning of the bright career. The young actress is famous for the role in the popular movie Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Besides, you probably know her from TV series Madam Security.

The superstar worked on her acting skills from the age of six, so she deserved all the fame. If you are interested to know does she have a boyfriend a lot more facts about Katherine’s life, then keep reading the article below.

Early Life

Katherine Herzer was born in Los Angeles, California, on 17th January 1997. She holds American nationality, and she grew up with her mother, Manuela Herzer, and her siblings. The information about Herzer’s father is still unknown. Herzer spent childhood in California.

Catherine finished high school, and currently, she is attending New York University Tisch School of Arts.

She worked for the former Vice President Al gore as an intern, on the climate project.

Katherine’s acting career

The career of 22-year old celebrity started at the age of six when she came to the Entertainment industry.

Even though she is young, she had some fantastic roles. In the movie Mr. and Mrs. Smith, she played together with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. One more fantastic project in her career is the movie A Lot Like Love, where she acted with Amanda Pet and Ashton Kutcher.

In addition to the significant movie roles, she also had small roles in a movies NCIS and The Mentalist. At the moment, she acts in the TV series such as Madam Security.

Personal life

Currently, the superstar is not dating anyone. Also, she was never involved in some rumors so we can assume that Katherine is focused on the acting career.

Herzer is active on social media such as Instagram and Twitter. On her Instagram page, she has 10.4k followers and 7,669 on Twitter.

Body Measurement and Height

Considering that she is an actress, her appearance is essential. Luckily for her, she has the perfect shape. She weighs around 60kg, and she is 5 feet 5 inches tall.

Katherine’s shoe size is 7, and the body measurements are 34 inches-hips, 25 inches-waist, and 32 inches-breast. The beautiful actress has black hair and brown-black eyes.

Net Worth

Because she started acting career in early ages, it’s not weird that Katherine already earned a lot of money. The Herzer’s net worth is estimated to be $0,5 million. Even though she is still extremely young, she accumulated a nice amount of cash, and we are sure that the number will be higher.