7 Best Practices to Keep Your Store Safe in 2021

Regardless of whether you have ever actively sold something in your life, and you certainly have, in the retail process, as a buyer, you participate every day.

There are many clothing stores and they all sell similar goods. How to achieve success, how to make a customer buy right in your store and not with the competition? Until recently, it was considered that you either had or did not have the necessary sales skills, while today it is thought a little differently. Yes, even if you don’t have them, you can learn them. In order to succeed in a super competitive global market, you really have to think seriously about sales. This means that there is a growing awareness of the need to improve the personal sales skills of sellers.

What we want to point out is that it is not so much a problem to produce or offer something on the market. The problem is to sell, to reach customers. In addition, there is another important thing, and that is how to keep the store safe because unfortunately there is a lot of theft. Here we are talking about petty thefts of certain items, but also about burglaries. So, the first thing you need to pay attention to is just that. And how to do that? Let’s go in order.

1. Quality staff

A good worker is credited with success in business. This primarily means how motivated they are to give their best in sales and how skilled and capable they are as salespeople. The most important thing is to find the staff you will trust because unfortunately, there are those who steal from their employers, which can in no way lead to business success.

2. Video Surveillance

Today, there is almost no facility that does not have a camera placed in several places within the premises, as well as at the entrance. This way you can check the situation in your store at any time, even if you are in another country. All you need is the internet.

3. Alarm system

The alarm is set at the entrance and is very often connected to video surveillance, although it does not have to be loud. Today, there are various types of alarms, so you can choose between those that will sound if a burglar breaks the glass and try to get inside, and there are also those that sound if you are too close to the object. It is up to you to decide. This type of facility protection is usually associated with security being notified of a burglary via a message and arriving quickly on the spot.

4. Security

Business owners are generally aware of the need for a high level of security in order to protect their managers, employees, property, but also their clients. Security workers take care of the safety of people, property, and facilities. This job cannot be said to be peaceful and harmless. Security workers are often armed to prevent or stop a burglary, theft, property damage, and assault on a protected person.

The job of security officers is not just to react only after an incident occurs and disrupts the security of a particular facility. Real security guards, apart from their expertise and professionalism, are characterized primarily by human virtues. They are there to come to the rescue whenever necessary and prevent unwanted events, ie to react in case of theft, but also to keep the situation under control and protect other workers and customers if necessary.

5. Sensormatic tag

You have probably noticed that there is almost no boutique that does not have a security system installed at the entrance in the form of two vertically placed panels on which the alarm is activated when someone tries to steal something. You have probably also noticed a sensory tag on your clothes that is impossible to remove on your own without damaging the fabric. These are two small pieces of plastic that are joined over a T-shirt or some other type of clothing, and it is only possible to remove it with a special type of tool that stands at the saleswoman at the checkout. In any case, if you think of stealing the tag, and you will try to remove it at home, do not, because the alarm will be activated at the exit. On omacsecurity.com you will find everything you need to know about it.

6. Electromagnetic system

We come up with another practical way to protect your inventory – the electromagnetic system. It is actually a small self-adhesive piece of metal glued to a piece of plastic. Since it is small in size, it is easy to “hide” it on the item. Why hide? Unlike a tag that is impossible to download without a specific tool, this is something you just peel off. That’s why it’s often stuck in the pocket of new pants, the inside of shoes, and so on.

7. Burglary and theft insurance

If you pay attention to media reports and experiences from the environment, you become aware of the fact that burglary and robbery are part of everyday life in the world. Even with modern security measures, it happens that someone’s money or other valuables disappear without a trace. One of the best ways to compensate for the damage caused is, of course, to insure the property against burglary and robbery. Insurance protection is provided against committing or attempting to commit the risk of burglary and robbery and in some cases ordinary theft, as well as from the consequences of fraud and vandalism during a burglary.

Final thoughts

As we can see, there are different ways to keep your store safe. What is important to point out is that there are chances that one security system does all the work of protection on its own, but it is usually a combination of several of them and even all of the above. In any case, keep in mind that security is crucial for good business and that nowadays the protection of the facility is necessary and is considered a smart investment in the business.