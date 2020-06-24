5 Sites to Keep You Safe When Playing at Online Casinos

We’ve all heard about horror stories about hackers stealing people’s personal data. Initially, scammers targeted online shoppers mostly, but today everyone is at risk and online casinos are no exception. Online criminal activity is booming, and you need to take every precaution possible to protect your private details. Here, we are going to take a look at some ways to protect yourself.

1. What to look for at an online gambling site?

Hundreds of Online casinos are popping on the dark corners of the internet every day. I know, very exciting. However, keep your eyes open for their legitimacy and rules and regulations they go by. It’s not an easy job, but it’s the one that can pay off down the road. There are several things you should focus on, so take the time to read the fine print and perhaps spare yourself a lot of anguish in the future.

SSL Encryption – In layman terms, this technology will keep all your personal and financial data encrypted to protect it from cybercriminal intrusion. Tip: look for the lock sign before URL.

RNG – Or, Random number generator is exactly that. It ensures fair play by guaranteeing that all spins and cards dealt are by random choice, without favoring some players over others, which constitutes as a fraud.

Seals of Approval – Look for the seals from the strongest bodies in the online casino gambling. Depending on where you live, search for a registered agency that regulates online casinos. Also, the owner has to be clearly listed somewhere on the site and be aware of the various shell companies that bear no liability in case something happens with your personal data.

Payout – There is something called “Released payout percentages” that will limit the amount of your real money that goes into your bank account. Think of it as a potential damage control; in case your bank account number is stolen, it will minimize the devastation.

Licensing – Every online casino has to have a license from the regulating body of the country or state it operates from. Look for it at the web site and double-check it. Don’t miss this step, even though it can be a little hassle.

2. Read the fine print

Most players skip this step clicking away until they come to the page where they can actually play. And that’s exactly what scammer sites count on. Terms and conditions are usually an endless fine printed text that people just don’t bother to read. Big mistake, huge, especially if it’s the site where you are supposed to leave your personal information. You need to know what you’re agreeing to. Here you can find crucial details on about any hidden fees, or how to whom your information will be shared with.

3. Do not download software

Some online gambling sites will ask you to download their software before you can start playing. This is equivalent to leaving your front door wide open day and night. You wouldn’t do that, would you? There you have it then. It’s extremely easy for hackers to smuggle in a virus or malware hidden in, what can seem like, a legitimate software. There is really no need whatsoever to do this since there are many casino websites that do not require this.

4. Payment methods

Choosing your payment method is one way to protect yourself from outside attacks, so carefully consider which one is the most secure. Research if your bank or credit card company has a good history of helping victims of identity theft, it might be safe to choose that one for using on casino gambling site. This means that your financial institution is cooperating with people who fell for online scammers and are willing to help by returning at least some amount of money to your account.

If you don’t have a credit card, you can always use an e-wallet. It works like a prepaid card. You can spend only the amount that’s in the wallet, without worrying about someone clearing out your account completely. Honest and licensed online casinos accept several e-wallet payment options.

On the other hand, there are online casinos that will give you some sign-up bonus, like nodepositfriend.com. If you are playing for the first time on a new online casino, this might be a way to go. New players get several dollars to start, which will give you plenty of time to check out all the security features the website has implemented. If you check all the boxes, just continue your game. Definitely worth a try.

5. How to find your perfect online gaming site?

Safety and security are the pivotal points, do not underestimate it. The most well-known sites are usually safe. Usually being the keyword. You should double-check them too. Hackers these days are beyond tech-savvy, they are the masters of cyber-crime. That being said, don’t put your trust into some supposedly well-established online casino by default. Cybercriminals are known to get into some government systems, let alone online gambling sites. The fact is, no one can guarantee you complete and ultimate security. But, following some basic steps you can at least protect yourself to some point, and, in case of a cyber-attack, salvage some of your funds.

Going through the experience of having an account in an online casino that turned out to be hacked or a complete scam, is a life lesson you don’t want to know. Unfortunately, it happens every day to many online gamblers. One more piece of advice is to take time to read reviews of the casino you plan to visit. It’s possible that some reviews are fake, or sponsored, but if the majority is bad, stay away. You should feel comfortable to play, focusing on the game and not worrying about your hard-earned cash being stolen. Indeed, there are many precautionary steps you (hopefully) take, but it can be worth your while. Be responsible to yourself and to your family. Once the hackers smell blood in the water you’re doomed, so don’t be a chum. Play safe!