Key Components of Brand Strategy and Brand Identity

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

The strategy is vital in a company’s design, effectiveness, productivity, and success. Business, marketing, and communications strategies don’t only result in impressive implemented project and cases, they often inspire it.

Experts from the Exclusive PR Solutions, after elaboration and conducting numerous haunting projects for our Clients, concluded, that brand strategy is a key element of overall company’s operational strategy, that in no way can be underestimated. In this article, you will go through a short journey into the essence and importance of strategic branding for the fortunate company run.

Let’s begin by clearing up the most common misunderstanding of strategic branding: your brand is not your product, logo, website, or your name. In fact, it is much more than that: your brand consists of a set of tools that might feel intangible. But it’s that hard-to-pin-down feeling which distinguishes a powerhouse brand from a weaker one.

Decades ago, branding was understood as a name, slogan, sign, symbol or design (or a combination of these elements), serving to differentiate one company, product, or service from another. Today, branding is more complex and important, yet it is often seen as confusing or unimportant to top-level executives because its benefits may seem intangible or invisible. Without a brand strategy, the business lacks an identifiable purpose.

The work required to define and express a brand identity has, to a certain extent, radically changed over the past 30 years; however, in some ways, it’s stayed exactly the same. The internet has been transformative in creating distribution channels like social media, as well as opening up opportunities in increased access to audiences. Brand marketers and advertisers now have more tools, better information, and limitless data they can use to craft and hone their strategies. Technology has eased the process of business-enhancing, the process of feeling the market and its niches and potentials, but the strategic process still involves human management, coming up with clear objectives, and finding ways to meet those objectives quickly and efficiently.

By definition, brand strategy is a long-term plan for the development of a successful brand as a means to achieve exact goals. In every case, the well-defined brand is in a strong bond with the customer, a bond which is quite important, especially since the competition increases on a daily basis. Companies which are successful know that your brand is a promise to your consumer. It is the centerpiece of marketing communications and identity that you shouldn’t do without.

Answering the question: “What should branding strategy advance?” we are repeating that our affirmation and belief are that branding is not just about convincing your target market to select you over the competition. It’s also about leading your prospective clients to see you as the sole provider of a solution to their problem or need. After sophisticated elaboration, in its essence, branding is a problem-solver and here are a few tips on how to make it work:

Clearly deliver your message

How credible is your name? You need to test it

The emotional aspect between a product and customer must not be neglected

Try to motivate not force the buyer

Create a loyalty base

Though it may sound complicated, in fact, it is rather easy to check if the brand is strong enough to foster the necessary internal and external values.

Another milestone worth mentioning and paying attention to is that branding not only creates loyal customers but also raises devoted employees. When the company is stable and has an impact on the market and on its target audience, employees will show that they are happy and willing to work for such a company. That can be the indicator whether or not you have succeeded in putting your name “up there”, with the best of them.

The process of strategic branding’s elaboration and implementation is not obvious and clear, it includes sub-processes outside of one’s scope of vision. When hiring a company to help you with the strategy of establishing your brand you need to find the one that does these things:

Positioning Strategy: Create an edge over your rivals.

Messaging Strategy: Send a clear message to your customers.

Brand Architecture: Establish brand new portfolios and rewrite the existing ones.

Identity and Brand Strategy: Create a long-lasting identity people can relate to.

Brand Research: Always try to find the best solution for you specifically.

In today’s challenging surrounding, just about every ad agency and PR firm is scrambling to adapt to constant changes in the market and media. The simplicity, focus, commitment, and coherence are essential to creating a strong brand identity. If performed accurately, this discovers all other decisions surrounding advertising, PR, and design naturally, making them understandable for Client, as far as brings the company itself to become a pioneer in the chosen field.