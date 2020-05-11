Trouble in Paradise – Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Keep on Fighting?

It is definitely a fact that staying home during coronavirus pandemic can be a lot of stress, and people start losing their minds. A lot of fighting and sadness occur during quarantine, and apparently, The Kardashian-West family are experiencing it too.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West have four children – North, Saint, Chicago and baby Psalm, and the family is staying together currently, without any additional help. That means that both Kim and Kanye have to have their share of responsibilities around the house and children, and that caused some rift between the tow. Us Weekly revealed, based on their insider, “Kim and Kanye have been arguing a lot during the quarantine. Kanye is really getting on Kim’s nerves. He’s been focused on creating lately, which is making Kim feel like all the parenting duties are falling on her. Kim finds it frustrating that [Kanye] doesn’t ask her how he can help with the kids.”

The beauty guru shared how her life is at this moment, “Being at home with four kids… if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one… that is out the door. It’s really tough. Really tough,’’ said Kardashian West to Whoopi Goldberg. “I’ve been doing laundry and cooking and being their teacher too. I have a newfound respect for teachers. They deserve so much. It’s been tough juggling it all — you really have to put yourself on the back burner and just focus on the kids.”

The Sun’s insider had something too to share, “Kim and Kanye are arguing and at each other’s throats during this pandemic. Kim is getting stir crazy, as she’s used to being on the go. It’s also a lot of time alone with the kids for her. Kim is also frustrated with Kanye and thinks he’s not pulling his weight in family responsibilities. They’ve been staying at opposite ends of the house to keep things civil.”