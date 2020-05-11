How to Develop a Unique Brand Identity – 2020 Guide

Branding is an essential part of any company that creates a connection with clients. With proper branding, you will create an ambient where there are lots of clients that feel more familiar with your product and understand the intentions of your company. The process of creating a unique brand identity is a basic part of the marketing strategy.

The main point of proper and unique branding is to find a way to attract customers, and it is giving identity to your business, with the name of a brand, logo, symbol, products, and more. This process requires a lot of analysis of the market and potential customer’s needs. Creating a brand is a complex process, which we will introduce you to a little more in this article.

Main Parts of Branding

Various companies on the market offer all kinds of services to clients. However, the process of creating a brand is the same for any business strategy. You will need a name that is catchy and easy for people to remember. Also, you will have to explain the focus of the company. Moreover, some of the most important parts of your brand are logo, website, a combination of colors, and the way of packaging products. Stickers can also play an important role in building a strong name. Click here to see how to create unique stickers with the logo of your company.

Building a brand identity also require to find a way to give the customers a pleasant experience by using various elements such as sound, smell, materials, simplicity, and many more. Also, you need to be active on social media since they are one of the best marketing tools today.

Determine The Clear Purposes of Your Brand

Explaining to customers what your product is, and what are the goals of the company is essential when it comes to building an extended group of people with the potential to become loyal customers. This process is not simple, and it requires a lot of analysis of the market and customer’s needs. Also, creating a purpose will make it much easier for you to position yourself on the market, and to find out which group of buyers to focus on.

Furthermore, you need to find a way to attract people that you are targeting by a unique combination of color, design, logo, and to express your goals in the way to connect with a particular group or generation. For example, if you are selling suits, your logo should be simple and stylish, because that will have the best effect on your customers.

On the other side, it is very important to know your competition, and what are their marketing strategies in branding. In that matter, you should create a different brand identity from your competition, and be able to stand out of the crowd by being unique.

Name of the Brand

When it comes to finding a proper name for your brand, you will have to decide its main purpose. Would you rather want for the name to describe your business simply, or to be attractive and easy to remember? In both cases, it is very important to avoid long names that are hard to remember, especially on the website and social media.

Design a Unique Logo

Like with the name, the logo is also very important for positioning of your company on the market. Before choosing a logo, you have to determine what your audience would find most attractive. If you are selling toys, then your logo should be colorful and entertaining. We advise you to make a good research and use examples of some of the most popular companies in the world. A logo needs to be simple and memorable.

Colors and Typography

The best example of creating a successful combination of colors and typography is Coca Cola. Also, many other companies like Facebook, Mercedes, Apple, etc. managed to create unique colors and fonts for the best possible communication with their audience. Unless you are presenting some products for kids, we advise you to choose simple fonts and light colors that will improve your website interface, the product description on the package, and many more.

Design of the Store and Quality Website

In case you are selling products in the store, you should find a solution for creating a unique ambient that will impress people and make them feel comfortable while they are shopping. Besides choosing a good decoration and design of the place, find some unique dresses for your workers, and even smell should be the same in every store you have.

The website also plays a big role, especially if you won an online store. Make sure that your webpage has a simple interface and interesting content. For example, you can share various videos of satisfied customers and a blog with various articles related to your brand. Furthermore, the typography should be the same on the website and your products and packages.

Be Active on Social Media

Social media services like Facebook and Instagram are some of the best tools for building a brand identity. What is most important to know when you are creating an account on social media is to know your audience. Older generations would prefer simple content, while younger ones are attracted to videos, animations, and pictures. Also, it is necessary to find a unique way of communicating with them.

Bottom Line

As you can see, creating a unique brand identity is a long and complex process where you have to be focused on your potential clients and audience. Your brand and way of promotion should motivate people to become interested in your company and what you have to offer. Also, it is important to find a simple way to explain what your brand stands for, and which group or generations are your targeting.

When you create a unique logo and brand, it is crucial to share them over various recourses, website, media, promotions. That is very important for the positioning of your brand on the market. The market is huge, and there are so many companies that are selling similar or the same products, and branding is the only way to stand out from the crowd.