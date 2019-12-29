Kim Kardashian Partied Hard With Elon Musk, Grimes, and Kylie’s Ex Travis Scoot

This was one of the most impressive Christmas parties ever. The Kardashians Christmas party is one of the hottest celebrity events. Everyone was there. Even Sia delivered a memorable performance.

How big is the Kardashian Christmas party? Let’s put it like this… Whoever is invited to this party, can rest assured that he or she is an A-list person, since this party is one of the most A-list events of the year.

Kim was seen welcoming each guest personally, but one photo made more rumors than others did. The famous photo shows Kim circled by Elon Musk, Grimes, Kanye West, rapper Saweetie, rapper Quavio, and even her sisters Kylie’s Jenner ex Travis Scott.

As always, Kim looked excellent rocking vintage, Dior. Kim is nowadays a lot about pulling out vintage outfits. Next to her Dior, Kanye stood behind, wearing dark shades. Kim also shared a photo of boys only.

There were snapshots of Kim and her sisters. Needless to say that each one of them looked terrific in their one of a kind holiday attire. Moreover, as usual, the party was a massive success. Sia performed her song ‘Push’ while singing inside a life-sized gift box.

Sia was wearing a red mini-dress, with a twist. The mini dress was covered with a number of different colored bows. Right Sia manner, no? She also wore a curly wig.

During her performance, Sia spoke between songs about becoming a Kardashian. Of course, Kim had a solution for this. She told her that her brother Rob that can marry Sia so she can become a Kardashian.

Scott Disick also attended the party, together with his current girl Sofia Richie.

Comedienne Kathy Griffin was also at the party, taking to Twitter a hilarious photo of her and Kim.

Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson was there as well, but he decided to go solo. It seems that Kardashian’s have a secret on how to remain friends with their exes.