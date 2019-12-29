Mama June And Geno After Harsh Words Had A Fight And Destroyed Hotel

Mama June went a long way of transformation in her life. She did so much for her family that, at one point, she decided to focus on herself. However, that’s easier said than done.

Therefore, Mama June went through a colossal weight loss and worked hard to get her life back in order. However, according to the latest rumors, Mama June still has a lot to conquer.

Just recently, Mama June and her boyfriend, Geno Doak, checked in a hotel room at a Georgia hotel… and left a real mess.

The couple was so much into fighting that hotel management had to interfere and call the police. This is not the first time for lovers to smash their place. Famous reality TV star has been living in hotels with Geno for a long period of time. A couple of months back, they had a huge fight that eventually lead to harsh arguments and trashed room.

Now, they did the same — just the damage was more serious, this time. Their room was wrecked, TV was broken, mirrors were broken, and one side of the mirrors had a bloody handprint on it…

All in, the damage is around $1,000. Mama June remains silent about the incident, so no one knows what actually happened and why.

The last time the couple was sawed together, it was in a casino in North Carolina. They didn’t have winning faces on.

June “Mama June” Shannon’s life is, according to too many, a real tragedy. She had a somewhat controversial childhood. She went through fat-shaming to drug charges. Now, it seems that she is still trying to find her role in this world. Even her fans are concerned that she choose the wrong way once again. Is her family also worried about her health and her possible gambling addiction?