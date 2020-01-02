Kim Kardashian’s New Cosmetics Line Sale

Kim Kardashian West is a busy woman. In addition to being a mother and a wife, she is also a businesswoman and a reality TV star. She decided to promote her cosmetics line sale on Monday through a fantastic image.

The KKW Beauty founder posted a picture on her Instagram account, with her sitting in a chair while some makeup artist is applying her own makeup line on her face. She captioned the photo with, “The @kkwbeauty sitewide sale is happening now, and even the newest Glitz & Glam collection is 20% off! I’m wearing shades Clove and North Star from the Glitz & Glam Eyeshadow Palette, 90’s Moment Matte Lipstick, and Nude 4 Gloss,” the reality star shared.

She also posted an image of her wearing her makeup products, but fans were more amazed by the way she looks in an off-the-shoulder dress. She also promoted her makeup line’s sale, and she wrote under the image, “Shop your favorite #KKWBEAUTY essentials now and receive up to 50% off sitewide. Ends 01.01 at 11:59PM PST only at KKWBEAUTY.COM.”

A day before her promotional images, she posted a picture fro when Psalm was just a baby, and North was feeding her a bottle. She captioned the photo with, “Flashback to when Psalm was so little. My baby Northie is so helpful. How are my babies getting so big.”

She also posted an image from her vacation with Kanye West and their four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Kourtney also went on vacation with them, and she took with her Mason, Penelope, and Reign. They went to Tokyo, and they seemed like they were having a great time.

The family recently celebrated Christmas Eve together, and their Christmas parties are now becoming legendary. Kim was wearing an amazing Dior gown with brown alligator leather, and there was a signature Dior pink material found on the dress. she looked absolutely stunning, and they probably visited Tokyo to relax and rewind from the holiday craziness.