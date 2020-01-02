Shakira and Gerard Piqué’s Boys Are Taking After Their Father

The famous singer Shakira and her husband, the footballer Gerard Piqué watched a football practice in which their two boys were a part of.

The gorgeous couple has two sons, Sasha, who is four years old, and Milan, who is currently six. They had football practice on Friday in Miami, Florida, and their supportive parents came to cheer them on. The family spent their Christmas celebration in their beach house, which is located in Florida.

The Colombian singer looked very different from what we were used to seeing her when she is performing on stage. She had a T-shirt with AC/DC print on, and she wore light-colored jeans. She was also wearing huge Nike sneakers, while her husband wore a very sporty look. He had a white Nike hoodie and grey Nike sneakers. The Colombian singer and the Barcelona football player seemed very proud and very happy as they watched their kids’ football practice.

The footballer and the singer met when Shakira performed for the music video for her song Waka Waka, which was a song designed for the 2010 FIFA World Cup. She performed during the final game, in which Pique and his team took the victory.

They stayed in touch in 2010, but it took them a year to finally start dating. In 2012, Shakira revealed to the world on her Instagram account that she is expecting her first child with her partner. After Milan was born, she gave birth to another son two years later, and they named him Sasha. Sasha was born in 2015. They still aren’t thinking of getting married, but they are more than happy to have a family on their own. They are very content with their lives as they are at the moment, and we know that fans all over the world love watching them and seeing all the glow and happiness that shines through them, and their family life.