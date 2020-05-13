Kinsey Wolanski Net Worth 2020

Kinsey Wolanski is a Russian-American fashion star, actress, and Instagram diva who lives and works in Sacramento, California. She became famous by streaking on the UEFA Champions League match between Tottenham and Liverpool. After the incident, she immediately got 350 thousand followers on Instagram.

Soon after this incident, her profile was hacked and removed. Follow the article and find out what happened in the meantime and how this social media phenomenon built her career.

Background and Fast Rise To Fame

Kinsey Sue Wolanski was born on the 30th of August 1996 in Russia, in sign star of Virgo. She has one sibling, younger brother. Instagram star moved to the United States of America when she was still a teenager. She was chasing her education at the University of Illinois, where she graduated. The young girl was always passionate about fashion and modeling; therefore, she was pursuing her dreams and succeed.

She started modeling career when she was 16. Thanks to a beautiful face and perfect body figure, she managed to get the attention of many famous brands and magazines. She was posing for “Maxim,” “FHM,” “Sports Illustrated,” and she was on the front page of “The Boulevard Magazine” (BLVD). In the meantime, she had many cooperations with big fashion brands and she appeared in a few advertisements.

In 2018, the young model walked on the red carpet on the Babes in Toyland pet edition charity. 2019 was a year when she got the offer to show her acting skills to the audience in the film called “Slasher Party,” and her character was Brittany. The famous model is very active in social media.

It is important to mention that she had trouble with her Instagram account after the incident on a football game when she walked on the pitch in the black bikini and made a scandal in media. Her Instagram was literally on fire those days, and she earned quickly almost 2 million followers. However, the profile has been removed for quite a long period.

In 2019, she managed to recover this page, and currently, she has almost 4 million followers. These days she is promoting Bang energy drink in short videos on her profile, making funny pranks, and still posing for various sports and bikini brands.

Personal Life

Young Instagram star was in a long relationship with Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, who was an actor in adult movies back in days. Currently, he is a YouTube star, and he runs his channel called “Vitaly Uncensored.” He has 10.3 million subscribers. This couple was well-known as one of the craziest online duos. Unfortunately, they broke up in 2019 after two years of dating. It seems that Wolanski is single right now.

Wolanski is a big fan of traveling; therefore, she keeps updated her admirers from all destinations she goes to. There is plenty of her posing photos from the most beautiful beaches in Mexico, Jordan, Egypt, Dubai, Hawai, and many others.

Kinsey Wolanski Net Worth 2020

As of 2020, Kinsey Polanski has an estimated net worth of $500 thousand. This figure is quite imposing for the girl of her age. Most of her fortune is coming from primarily from Instagram as she has a huge number of followers, and she makes many contributions with sponsors.

She earns per post around $3000 and maintains a pretty high-profile lifestyle.