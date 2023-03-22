What You Need To Know About Multivitamins: Do They Really Work?

There is not a part of the world today where multivitamins are not well known. Multivitamins are the most popular and most used supplements worldwide, and every second inhabitant of the planet buys multivitamins and takes them at least once per year.

With an iHerb code or without any special coupons, people regularly stock up on multivitamins because they just know that multivitamins are good for health. But what are these things, and how exactly do they enhance well-being?

Contents









What Are Multivitamins?

Multivitamins are supplements that contain several combinations of vitamins, minerals, and some other ingredients most times. Unlike medicinal drugs, created through a particular standard and tested in long processes, multivitamins do not need to go through all that struggle. Hence, it is hard to say exactly what you find in a multivitamin as different creators have distinct compositions.

However, multivitamins typically include vitamins like Vitamin A, B, C, D, E, and K. Minerals like calcium, iron, magnesium, manganese, zinc, and iodine are also commonly found in these supplements. In addition, multivitamins can also contain essentials like amino and fatty acids and herbs.

Since they are made from a whole different number of substances and contain multiple vitamins and minerals, they are popularly referred to as multivitamins, sometimes multiminerals. However, many just simply refer to them as multis or just vitamins.

As they are good for health and well-being, people can easily access them online at health and wellness platforms or simply walk into pharmacies or supermarkets to purchase their preferred options.

Most of these supplemental vitamins come with a dosage recommendation. However, it is usually still advised to either stick to the recommended, usually safe, or seek an experienced medical practitioner if one wishes to do otherwise.

There are several forms in which these multivitamins are created. You can find some as capsules, tablets, liquid forms, powders, or gummies.

Can Multivitamins Be Harmful?

These multivitamins all come with recommendations and instructions for a reason. They might be safe, but taking something that is not meant for you or overdosing on them, even if it was meant for you, can be potentially harmful.

Some multivitamins are created with women in mind. As a man, you have no business with such multivitamins; reading the instructions will tell you that. Because it was also created for females still does not mean it was for you. It could have been created with a particular age group in the picture, perhaps younger girls, ladies in the youth, or postmenopausal women.

These are all reasons why multivitamins can be potentially harmful to you. Hence, it is important that we learn to read and know essential information about products before we decide to consume them.

It is also important to consider underlying health conditions or prescriptions before using supplements, as they could potentially counteract each other and react negatively in your body, leaving you in a dangerously vulnerable state.

The type of vitamins you are taking should also be considered, as there are two major types of vitamins; water-soluble vitamins and fat-soluble vitamins.

If too many water-soluble vitamins are taken, the potential risk is low as the body stores the required amounts and removes excesses. However, an extreme overdose will be harmful as it can lead to issues like liver damage and diarrhea.

On the other hand, it is not as easy for the body to flush out fat-soluble vitamins. Hence, an overdose will continue to store up in the body, and when the body is unable to flush out what is not needed, there will be a problem. These vitamins are good for the body when taken in the right proportions. However, an overdose can affect bone and visual health and can even be harmful to a pregnant person and the unborn baby.

How To Choose The Right Multivitamin

As noted earlier, the fact that a multivitamin is good does not make it good for you. However, choosing the right multivitamin for you should be easy if you put these things into consideration:

Your age and gender: Many supplements are crated to suit a certain age group or gender, and you should always consider this. Even if the supplement contains the exact nutrient you are finding, you can find another one that was created to suit your needs perfectly.

The right nutrients: You should never use supplements for the sake of it. Before buying them, you should always consider the nutrients you are deficient in and those you have just enough of. As an American adult, buying supplements with fiber, vitamin D, potassium, and magnesium is safe as studies have revealed that the average American lacks these nutrients in their diet.

USP seal: This is a seal of approval that certifies that the multivitamin was created according to the rules of the United States Pharmacopeia. Hence, you should always look out for it.

Who Needs Multivatimins More?

Multivitamins are good for everyone as they are for supplemental health. However, the frequency at which one needs to take them and how much one needs to take differs from person to person. You may need to take more supplements if you are:

A vegetarian

Pregnant or nursing

Diagnosed with certain medical conditions

Lacking certain nutrients in your meal

Lactose intolerant

Final Thoughts

Depending on how you use it and how well you follow the necessary instructions, multivitamins can be good for you as they can help your body get the essential nutrients you could not get through food. However, it is in no way expected to replace actual meals in your diet, as that is not the purpose for which it was created. Eating a balanced diet should always be a priority regardless of the number of supplements you take.

Furthermore, because these multivitamins might be good for your health, it does not give you the leverage to overdose on them and use any random multivitamin you see. Many nutrients might be essential, but they might not be for you. Hence, it is best to always speak with a healthcare provider about these things.