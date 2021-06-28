How to Choose the Best Divorce Lawyer For Your Case

Filing for a divorce is stressful enough. You shouldn’t have to feel stressed when searching for a divorce lawyer, too.

In fact, there are now over 74,000 divorce lawyers in the US. You need a way to narrow down your options. Otherwise, you might choose a lawyer who lacks the experience you need.

They might make costly mistakes when arguing your case as a result. They could fail to accomplish your goals, too.

Instead, use these seven tips to find the best divorce attorney for your case. With these tips, you’ll have peace of mind in your choice. You can find an experienced attorney ready to fight with your best interests in mind.

Start searching for a “divorce lawyer near me” using these tips. You can keep reading here to learn more about divorce attorneys in Alabama.

1. Specific Experience

First, Google “divorce attorney near me” and start making a list of options. Don’t hire the first divorce lawyer you find online, though. Instead, narrow down your options by finding someone with the experience you need.

Someone who just passed the bar might not benefit your case. Instead, look for someone with years of experience.

Consider finding someone who has worked as a lawyer for at least a decade.

Choosing a divorce attorney with years of experience will give you peace of mind. You can leverage their previous experience when building your case. An inexperienced lawyer, on the other hand, might make costly mistakes.

Ask each person on your list how long they’ve worked in law. Consider how long they’ve specialized as a divorce lawyer, too.

Some family lawyers handle cases in different areas, including:

Estates and wills

Prenuptial agreements

Child custody agreements

Litigants in court

Make sure the lawyer you choose has the experience you need. Ask how many divorce cases they’ve handled in the past year.

You might find a lawyer with years of experience who only recently started specializing in divorce law. There’s a chance they don’t fully understand the laws and procedures relevant to your case.

Instead, choose someone with years of experience you can depend on.

You can start searching for a “divorce attorney near me” by checking the Martindale-Hubbell directory. This directory will tell you each lawyer’s specialty. Consider checking your local bar association website, too.

Make sure each lawyer on your list has an up-to-date license. It’s important to make sure they’re licensed to practice in the state as well. Some laws can differ based on your location.

2. Courtroom Experience

It’s not enough to find a divorce attorney with years of experience in the industry. Make sure they have courtroom experience, too. Some lawyers are apprehensive about going to court.

They might accept a deal or settle your case out of court to avoid going to trial.

You can’t anticipate whether or not your case will go to court. Instead, find someone with courtroom experience. You’ll have peace of mind knowing they’re ready to handle anything.

Otherwise, you could end up with a lawyer who doesn’t have your best interests in mind.

Ask each divorce lawyer on your list about their recent cases that went to court. What was the outcome of those cases? If they’re wary to tell you what happened, consider choosing someone else.

3. A Strong Track Record

Nearly 747,000 divorces are filed every year. The best divorce lawyer will have a strong track record you can count on. Otherwise, they might struggle to achieve your goals.

Ask each divorce attorney on your list about their most recent cases. What was the outcome of each case? Ask if they’ve handled any cases that are similar to yours, too.

Consider how many divorce cases they’ve handled in total, too. Remember, you’ll want to find someone with experience with cases like yours.

If the lawyer dropped the ball on their recent cases, they could drop the ball on yours as well.

Finding a lawyer with a strong track record will give you peace of mind in your choice. You can feel confident in their abilities to argue on your behalf.

4. References and Reviews

Every lawyer will try to convince you that they’re the best divorce attorney in the area. You don’t have to take their word for it. Instead, ask for references and reviews.

Speak with some of their recent divorce clients. Ask each client about their experience working with that lawyer. Did the lawyer accomplish the client’s goals?

Would the client recommend you hire someone else? If so, why?

You can also find reviews on the law firm’s Google My Business and Better Business Bureau listings.

5. Confidence in Your Case

Schedule a consultation appointment with at least three lawyers on your list. Then, discuss the specifics of your case.

You might want to consider bringing documents to your consultation appointment, including financial statements. Bringing these documents can help your lawyer with asset division.

Ask the lawyer what outcome they expect for your case. They shouldn’t give you a guarantee. Instead, they should remain transparent and honest about the possibilities.

6. No Red Flags

Keep an eye out for potential red flags when vetting the lawyers on your list.

For example, do they check their computer or answer a call during your appointment? Ask how many cases they’re currently handling, too. If they seem too busy, they might struggle to dedicate time to your case.

Make sure each lawyer you speak with is a strong communicator, too. Remember, they’ll end up speaking on your behalf. If they struggle to answer your questions, look elsewhere.

7. The Right Fee Structure

Ask at least three divorce attorneys on your list for a copy of their contract. Consider each lawyer’s fee structure, too. Can you afford their help?

Make sure to review the contract in detail before signing on the dotted line. Otherwise, you might not realize there were hidden fees until it’s too late.

Make Your Case: 7 Tips for Choosing the Best Divorce Lawyer

You don’t have to hire the first divorce attorney you find online. Instead, use these tips to find the best divorce lawyer available. With these tips, you can feel confident in your choice.