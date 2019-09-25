SEO Trends you Need to Follow

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Without proper SEO (Search Engine Optimization), your website will not be as successful as you want it to be. By “successful” we mean the number of traffic will be less than what you’ve expected, and that’s definitely something that you don’t want happening if you are really serious about running a website.

Since technology constantly advances and things change up quite often, unless you are reading and learning about the latest trends regularly, chances are that you will miss a few things here and there, and just those things might be very crucial for your success.

Here are some of the latest SEO trends that you need to follow in 2019. Let’s take a look.

Understanding the intent and will of your audience

No matter what kind of a website it is that you’re running, if your audience prefers looking at images instead of reading at text, you can’t really give them the opposite. There are many cases where websites have a perfectly written and optimized content, but for the completely wrong audience, so they stay buried beneath other websites. Remember, your audience is what grows your business, so give them what they want and what they deserve.

Don’t just optimize for Google, take other engines in consideration too

According to many SEO experts and professionals, the future might be quite different than what we’re experiencing now. Yes, Google is currently the most dominant search engine out of all others, but many people believe that this is going to change in the next couple of years.

Keywords – Use them

It might not be a new SEO strategy, but it will never go out of fashion. Keywords are very important if you want your content to be popular and seen by many. Constantly experiment with them and switch things up if you see that certain ones are not performing the way they should, while others are breaking records. According to www.progressive-media.de, learning about SEO is all about experimenting and trying different things, so don’t neglect this as an important factor.

Make sure that your content is exceptional

Don’t try to “cheap out” on your content and just work on your SEO in order to gain popularity and grow your website in a shady way. The latest google algorithm updates in 2018 revealed that the search engine is currently ranking websites by the quality of their content, and websites that had exceptional depth in quality content soared through the ranks in a very short period of time, while the ones with “poorly done” content were left behind.

Technical SEO – Optimizing

Do not forget about this feature. As each year goes by, websites are getting pretty complex and this usually means increased load times and some “sluggishness” every now and then. Google also sees this and favors websites with very short load times, while pushing back those that are unresponsive and slow. Make sure that you invest in technical SEO and optimize your website as much as you can. Both the search engine and your community will love the changes. Nobody really likes to wait for an entire minute in order to open an image on a website nowadays.