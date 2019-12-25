Knox and Vivienne Jolie Pitt Look So Grown Up While Christmas Shopping With Their Mom, Angelina Jolie

Kids are growing up so fast, and it`s hard to believe that Angelina Jolie`s youngest kids are already 11. The twins are spotted with their mother in last-minute Christmas shopping, and they look adorable, but also like typical teens.

One of the famous actresses of today, Angelina Jolie, is the cool mom that wants all of her children to get their Christmas shopping done. Only one day before Christmas Eve, she took her twins, Knox and Vivienne, out for shopping in Glendale.

Angie was spotted walking hand in hand with twins, keeping her shopping look super casual in the simple black and white outfit. The coolest mom ever! The twins are already super close to being as tall as their mother. Knox was dressed in a printed shirt and jeans, and Vivienne looked so cool in a grey t-shirt and green bottom.

The day before she took her youngest kids shopping, Angelina went to stores with Shilos and Zahara Jolie- Pitt. Her daughter Shiloh looked almost as tall as Angelina while walking alongside her sister Zahara. Brad and Angelina`s kids are going to be full-grown up before we know it.

Angelina, just like all mothers, has big Christmas plans with her kids. As Hollywood Life magazine reports, they have a special tradition for Christmas morning, and Angelina loves watching her children open their stockings.

As a highly reliable source said, she can`t help herself and always spoils her children at Christmas. She explicitly arranged for them to stay in Los Angeles so that the children could spend some quality time on holidays with their dad, Brad Pitt. Angelina considers it very important that their kids spend time with both parents. Brad is excited and can`t wait to see his kids this holiday season. They want them to be happy on holidays, and also want some regular family holiday with no drama.