Korean Fashion: Seoul Ulzzang Aesthetic Guide

We bet you’ve already noticed the huge rise of the Korean film industry and Kpop music. Last few years was a game-changing for world fashion as well. South Korea, with no doubt, became the brightest star in a world’s cultural movement. Korean Fashion is one of the hottest latest trends.

With a glance at Seoul Ulzzang girls you may find a huge variety of styles like cute preppy, pastel kawaii and grunge aesthetic, but, by taking a closer look, you’ll notice some common basic rules with which all Korean fashion style is built. Ulzzang style specialist from one of our favorite Korean fashion store ItGirl helped us with combining it in a guideline.

Oversized Tops and Layering

Oversized outfits often look like you don’t want to put any effort into your outfit and look for the day. While street fashion brought us oversized movement – Korean fashion took it on another level. Combination of oversize clothes with additional big size elements is what keeping your look fresh and interesting. Also, it’s much much more comfy and warm!

Clear Glasses & Beret Hats

Clear glasses is like an addition to your makeup. Just to make an accent on your face. Berets is a soft, round, flat-crowned hat, on the other hand, were a trend of the 90s, so they are adding a vintage retro “cherry on top” of your outfit.

Plaid Grid High Waisted Skirts With Accessories

Plaid Grid school style skirt isn’t a new thing, but Korean style turned it into a new one. It doesn’t matter what season, event, or time of the day, a plaid skirt is definitely a standout piece and plaid mini skirts are one of the most awesome options when it comes to this style. With a nylon belt and other grunge accessories, plaid grid skirt look became a new-wave street meta.

Grunge Chain Accessories

Grunge fashion with a lot of dark, bold and edgy elements became a whole new level of dressing down from the 90s. Adding a grunge element to your look is like to spice everything up. Chain elements like necklaces or skirt access, while not being too edgy, working like art sprinkles for the whole outfit.

Soft Grunge High Ankle Socks With Sneakers

It may seem a little crazy, but the right pair of high ankle socks may change the whole look. Korean street fashion proved that. Try to use designed socks with abstract, geometrical, painted or flowered element as an art element of your outfit.