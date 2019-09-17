Ultrasonic Cleaner – How Does it Work

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Ultrasonic cleaning is a quite efficient form of cleaning where the dirt particles are rapidly and completely removed from a wide range of objects. The items are placed in a tank with liquid which is then hit with sound waves of high-frequency. The sound waves create a powerful, yet gentle scrubbing action in the liquid that cleans the surfaces of the items, including crevices and deep pores.

How does it Work?

The ultrasonic energy causes a rapid formation and collapse of the small bubbles in the liquid – better known as cavitation. A large burst of energy creates the bubbles quickly and the increase in size until they burst against the item’s surface. The conversion of the energy is done by a transducer which is a key component of any ultrasonic cleaner. The electrical energy is converted by the transducer into sound waves called ultrasonic energy. There are two types of transducers – piezoelectric and magnetostrictive. A Piezoelectric transducer uses crystals with electrical properties and the magnetostrictive ones operate on the principle of iron-rich metals expanding and contracting when placed in a magnetic field.

Ultrasonic Cleaning Application

According to the experts from SonicSoak, these cleaners can be customized to fit the specific needs of hospitals, factories, home appliances, and other businesses. For example, a hospital can use these machines to clean surgical instruments, while factories can use them to clean optical parts or small gears. When it comes to using these cleaners at home, an ultrasonic clothes washer is perfect for effectively cleaning your clothes. Or for instance, if you are traveling, an ultrasonic portable washing machine can allow you to easily wash your clothes while on vacation. Also, they can be used for other things as well, like cleaning jewelry, glasses, baby items, and so on.

The Benefits of Ultrasonic Cleaners

It is Environmentally Friendly – as you might know, heavy chemical cleaners have been used in industries and factories all over the world. They often contain harmful compounds which can pollute water and the vapors from the chemicals are also quite toxic and pollute our air. However, an ultrasonic cleaner uses a water-soluble detergent to break up the substances, hence, it is environmentally friendly.

– as you might know, heavy chemical cleaners have been used in industries and factories all over the world. They often contain harmful compounds which can pollute water and the vapors from the chemicals are also quite toxic and pollute our air. However, an ultrasonic cleaner uses a water-soluble detergent to break up the substances, hence, it is environmentally friendly. Worker Safety – the ultrasonic cleaner will not only prevent employees from inhaling dangerous chemical fumes, but it will also help them avoid sharp instruments that can contain biological contaminants. Previously, workers had to hand clean medical instruments like drill bits or scalpels, which could puncture their skin and expose them to a potential biohazard. On the other hand, an ultrasonic cleaner requires the worker only to place the instrument inside the tank, add water and detergent, and turn on the machine.

– the ultrasonic cleaner will not only prevent employees from inhaling dangerous chemical fumes, but it will also help them avoid sharp instruments that can contain biological contaminants. Previously, workers had to hand clean medical instruments like drill bits or scalpels, which could puncture their skin and expose them to a potential biohazard. On the other hand, an ultrasonic cleaner requires the worker only to place the instrument inside the tank, add water and detergent, and turn on the machine. Gentle Cleaning – for items that are delicate, like precision instruments or jewelry pieces, hand cleaning and dangerous chemical can damage the items. The process of cleaning these items needs to be delicate and thorough. An ultrasonic cleaner allows the detergent and water to reach the small, narrow crevices and remove the unwanted substances while keeping the instrument or item safe and intact.

Conclusion

As you can see, these cleaners have various benefits and it can keep the items you place in it safe, intact, and well cleaned. Hence, if you do not have an ultrasonic cleaner, make sure that you get one and save yourself a lot of time and money.