Mixing Kratom Strains

Since kratom has become much more known in the Western part of the world, a huge percentage of people have started using it for a plethora of different conditions. It should be said that this trend started emerging in a perfect time and it managed to take the market over pretty quickly. The reason is that people saw all of the benefits of kratom and all of its strains.

What should be known is that all of the types provide different benefits to their users. That’s why it is highly important to understand all of the strains and what they can offer you. If you are interested in understanding all of the kratom strains, take a look at oasiskratom.com. It’s pretty hard to understand them at the begging, but you can get used to it.

Also, we can see that using only one type of type is a pretty common misunderstanding. Many people who are newly-introduced to the concept of kratom and its health benefits, use only one type. But it is inevitable to see that the effects will get weaker over time. That’s why it is important for everyone to rotate the strains in order to keep the tolerance at a pretty low level.

This makes perfect sense if you know that your body can get used to a certain strain. We can see an analogy to a person who does the same type of exercises every day. So, it is important to learn all there is to know about the combinations you can make from all of the strains you can use. Let us take a look at what we know about it.

Are These Strains Safe to Mix?

Well, since it recommended to mix different kratom types, it makes perfect sense to know that it is completely safe to create a mixture of these. Combinations of different strains will provide you with the chance to improve all of its effects. Naturally, all of its types will provide you with a chance to use their medical benefits. However, when you make a combination of different types, you will enhance all of the effects of all the strains.

At the same time, we’ve mentioned that your tolerance level will be much lower if you strive to maintain these combinations for a long time. Surely you know that with the higher dosage you are using, you will build your tolerance level over time. That’s the way is important to maintain these combinations. Naturally, one of the forms you can consume these combinations is to make tea. Surely, there are many ways you can actually do that. But this form is often depicted as the most useful one.

Stagnant Strain Syndrome

Now that we’ve explained why is it important to consume a mixture of kratom strains, we are going to take a look at some of the greater details. There is one thing that can arise when a consumer takes only one kratom strain. This is something known as stagnant strain syndrome. Thankfully, this can be avoided pretty easily by consuming different types at once and avoiding using only one of these. What it needs to be known is that basically, we are talking about the same plant.

Also, maybe you didn’t know that the process of production, which occurs after the maturity of the plant and drying, will have a pivotal role in changing the medical benefits of all the strains. At the same time, we can see that all strains come with their own set of alkaloids. So, this means that you will be able to make a perfect combination of different alkaloids by combining different types. Now that we’ve explained this part, you are ready to learn about the specific rotations. Let us take a look at that part.

How Should You Rotate Kratom?

The process of rotating kratom strains is pretty simple, even though it doesn’t sound like that, especially to the new users. This means that you will consume different strains of kratom every day in order to get different effects. According to the experts, these combinations should consist of five to seven different strains. At the same time, you can create something that’s called kratom fusions. This means that you can consume a couple of different strains at the same time. We’ve already mentioned the form of tea, right?

Its recommended to create these fusions by using two or three different types. If you have your favorite strain, that provides you with the most benefits, and you simply prefer it, you should consume it every three days. This way, you will manage to keep your tolerance at a low level. We’ve already explained why you should avoid consuming one type every day. Naturally, we are pretty sure that you will follow this instruction since a lot depends on it really.

How Many Types Should You Use?

The question of how many types of kratom you should use is different from person to person. In case you don’t use it every day, which is common at the beginner level, then you should use at least three different types. However, if you are using kratom every day, then you should look at using five to seven different strains as we’ve already mentioned earlier in the article.

Due to all of the benefits you can use from different ones, you can even make a schedule for the whole week. For example, you can make your Monday perfect for relaxation, Tuesday for euphory, Wednesday for focus, Thursday for energy, and so on. Naturally, you will make the decision about each day on your own. Moreover, if you are not sure what you should use each day, you can Google some schedule and adapt it to your needs.

The Bottom Line

As we’ve already said, kratom became a pretty hot topic in the last couple of years. Naturally, we are talking about the Western world. When it comes to its native region, people know about its medical benefits for a couple of thousands of years. Therefore, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that so many people have found it useful for a wide array of different conditions.