5 Weight Loss Indian Drinks to Consume Daily

Do you feel that no matter how much you work out, that stubborn fat doesn’t seem to go away? Reducing those fat pounds has never been an easy task for some of us.

Fat burning has become a nightmare with products on the market claiming to reduce weight in no time. However, that does not seem to be the case even after using those products. Did you know that your solution for weight loss lies in your kitchen?

Not only are they natural and effective for weight loss, but they also promote the overall health and wellness of the body. So if you are one of those people who are looking forward to losing a few kilos in a matter of weeks with natural Indian drinks, then this is the article for you.

Check out the list of the top 5 weight loss friendly Indian drinks to consume daily.

1. Jeera Water

Jeera water made from cumin seeds is a miracle worker for weight loss and in treating obesity. Begin your day with a glass of lukewarm jeera water on an empty stomach. It flushes out the harmful toxin buildup in the body. It is one of the healthiest Indian drinks that show immediate results with just a few intakes. According to the TheCompleteHealth.com jeera water boosts metabolism, digestion, and removes oxidative stress that helps to burn up fat. It accelerates weight loss and helps to shed those kilos in no time. It is well known for its anti-inflammatory properties that help to fight against inflammation-induced obesity. It suppresses the cravings for processed and spicy foodstuffs.

How to prepare jeera water for weight loss:

Mix a teaspoon of jeera in a glass of water and leave it aside to soak overnight. Strain out the seeds and drink the water on an empty stomach. You can also drink it with a few drops of lime juice or boil it with cinnamon sticks.

2. Green tea

Green tea is a healthy beverage that is known worldwide for its effectiveness in weight loss. The flavonoids and antioxidants in green tea boost the metabolism rate of the body and speed fat oxidation. It is the richest source of healthy nutrients and catechins. Avoid drinking too much green tea in a day. Instead, stick to just 2 cups to reap the benefits from this healthy drink. Drinking green tea can aid in the process of mobilizing fat from the fat cells.

How to prepare green tea for weight loss:

Add green tea leaves to hot water and let it brew. Avoid boiling the green tea as it can kill the much-needed catechins and antioxidants. Do not add milk or sugar to it. You can add a few drops of lime juice and honey for flavor and effectiveness.

3. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar has been used over the years to help fight obesity. It helps in weight loss by enabling the liver and the muscles to absorb the sugar in the bloodstream and convert it into energy. The acetic acid which is the main component in apple cider vinegar has the potential of boosting metabolism rate and controls the blood sugar levels. It effectively prevents the storage of fat in the belly and liver. It induces the feeling of fullness and thus eliminates the need to overeat and restricts the intake of additional unwanted calories.

How to intake apple cider vinegar for weight loss:

Mix a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar with water and consume daily. Consume it on an empty stomach or before meals. You can also add a few drops of it in curries or salad dressings. Add a few drops of apple cider vinegar to your fruit juice or cucumber juice. Always dilute the Apple cider vinegar before intake as it is highly acidic. Avoid taking more than 1 teaspoon in a day as excessive intake can do damage to your body.

4. Coffee

Did you know the caffeine in your coffee can help with weight loss? This drink as a weight loss portion is soon becoming popular amongst coffee lovers. You can easily reduce weight by drinking a few cups of coffee each day while reducing the total calories that you consume. Coffee is rich in antioxidants which work well in obese people and prolong their lifespan. The art of brewing your coffee well can come with several benefits. Coffee helps in reducing inflammation and the damage caused to the body due to free radicals and pollution. It decreases the appetite in the person and so heavy calorie intake is also limited while boosting metabolism at the same time. Light roasted and brewed coffee is packed with polyphenol antioxidants when compared to the other varieties. Whole bean coffee is more effective in burning fat quickly especially when it is naturally ground at home and made with pure filtered water.

How to make coffee for weight loss:

Both caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee is good for weight loss. It is recommended to drink at least 3 cups of coffee in a day without cream or sugar. It is best to drink coffee on an empty stomach. You can also consume coffee before a meal to suppress excessive food cravings. Coffee can also be consumed after a meal as it boosts metabolism rate and works on burning the calories consumed.

5. Ajwain Seeds

This is one spice that has always been in use in many Indian kitchens daily. Ajwain or carom seeds are used to treat bloating, flatulence, belly fat, and to aid in digestion. Consumption of ajwain seeds daily helps your body to absorb food better and lower the fat levels in the body. It helps in the gradual weight loss with increase metabolism rate that burns up fat in no time.

How to consume ajwain seeds for weight loss:

It is recommended to chew on a spoonful of ajwain seeds first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. This should be done at least an hour before you eat your breakfast. You can also soak ajwain seeds in water overnight and drink the water.