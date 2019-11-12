Landscaping Tips for Your New Home

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

When you first move into a new property, you’re keen to make it your own. While you may be eager to begin decorating the interior, it can be hard to know where to start when it comes to landscaping. With these handy tips, you can get to grips with creating a perfect outdoor environment to complement your new home.

1. Inspect your surroundings

Before you start making any changes, take the time to get to know your yard. Although you may have strolled around the exterior of your property while you were viewing your new home, it’s easy to overlook what’s going on outside. By assessing the yard in detail, you can begin to devise plans for how you want your new garden to look.

2. Identify potential safety issues

Your home and garden should be your sanctuary from the world, so it’s important to make sure it’s as safe as possible. Making a note of potential issues, such as low hanging branches or trees too near the property, will help you to determine which projects you need to tackle first.

If you see anything which you think could be an imminent danger to your health and safety, you’ll want to access professional help straight away.

3. Look out for dead or dying plants

Sometimes it’s easy to identify when shrubs, trees, and plants are beyond saving. Shriveled leaves and rotting branches typically mean that a plant can’t be saved. However, some perennial plants will shed their leaves in the fall or winter but still flower year after year. Even seemingly healthy plants can sometimes pose a risk to your backyard. If plants or trees are diseased, for example, this may mean they need to be removed.

4. Highlight your priorities

Before you start planting and pruning, decide how you want to use your garden or yard. If you have a young family, for example, you may want to create a multi-purpose space for games and sports. For homeowners with energetic dogs, delicate flowers may not be a viable option, but hardier trees could be ideal. Perhaps you enjoy entertaining and plan to host al fresco dinner parties to welcome new guests? If so, you can combine shrubs, plants, and trees with hard landscaping to create the perfect patio.

Many homeowners are concerned about privacy, particularly when they first take on a new property. If you want to ensure your backyard is a secluded haven, you may want to plant privacy trees around the border to enable you to enjoy your outdoor space without being overlooked.

Whatever your goals, be sure to consider every possibility when you’re planning how your new garden will look.

5. Access expert help

Identify unfamiliar trees and cultivating a new garden can be hard work, particularly if you’re a first-time homeowner or you don’t have much experience with gardening. Furthermore, you may not have the tools and equipment you need to begin landscaping.

With a specialist’s help, like experienced arborists at www.aaatrees.net, you can create the perfect outdoor space and begin enjoying your new property in record time.