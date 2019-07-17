Lasting Longer – How to do it

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

When it comes to love and sexual activities in bed, one of the most important things is to be able to satisfy your partner. However, if you suffer from what’s called a “premature ejaculation”, satisfying your partner will not be easy to do, and on top of that, some embarrassment will be felt each time a premature ejaculation happens.

We do understand that this condition is something that can be quite frustrating and needs to be treated, so today we’re going to provide you with a few tips that might be of huge help when it comes to lasting longer in bed. Without further ado, here’s what you need to know.

What is premature ejaculation?

In order to fix the problem, we need to fully understand what it is. Premature Ejaculation is a condition where the male finishes way quicker than they should, often leaving the female unsatisfied and most of the times frustrated. In a serious relationship, not being able to orgasm can often mean a catastrophe, and it can put the relationship on the edge, which is definitely something that you don’t want to happen with your case. In order to “last longer”, there are a few things that you need to do.

How can this be avoided?

Premature ejaculation can be avoided by spending some time and practicing the act of not “finishing” as quickly as possible, and although it might sound like the most obvious thing to do, if you are really dedicated, you can make it happen. If you are open to your partner, and they know that you’re suffering from a PE condition, they will understand and let you practice until you get it right. However, if you happen to be in a newer relationship, you are probably embarrassed enough to ask for something like this, which is totally understandable, so we can move on to some of the other methods.

There is a really effective anti-PE program called Ejaculation by Command, made by Riley Dolan, and you can read all about it on Premature Man. The program itself is meant to significantly improve your PE condition, and make you last long enough that your partner will be fully satisfied with your sexual abilities. It is proven to be efficient and it helped a lot of people, so before you doubt it, try to read as much as you can about it. The results can be phenomenal if you dedicate yourself to practicing and following each step carefully.

Although some people might think that this is not that much of a problem in a relationship, the PE condition can sometimes lead to much bigger problems than just a few minute frustrations in bed after it happens.

So, in order to protect your relationship as much as you can, and ensure that both you are your partner are fully satisfied, make sure that you spend some time and dedicate yourself to improving your sexual capabilities, and you will soon realize that your relationship has become much better than it was before.