Latest Innovations in Sports Technology Sector

Technology is indeed very fascinating, if you are a sports enthusiast, you might be interested in knowing how technology is reshaping the sports world. Nowadays, you can easily find gadgets that are specifically designed for different sporting needs.

Smart Home Gym Systems

Whatever sport you are into, nowadays you will find a perfect smart home gym system as per your needs. To name a few, Mirror, Tonal, Peloton, and Weela are among the most popular home gym systems.

Smart Hydration Tracker Bottles

Keeping optimal hydration levels is very necessary for our body; Smart Hydration Bottles can easily track your water intake throughout the day and send notifications through a mobile app. These bottles will make sure you are consuming enough water as per your fitness goals.

Hidrate Spark 3 Smart Water Bottle, Ozmo Active Smart Bottle, and H2OPal Smart Bottle are some of the most popular among users.

Smart Eyewear for Sports

Smart fitness eyewear like Recon Jet Smart Eyewear can be easily integrated with your mobile phones through an app, all your fitness data, calls, messages and notification will be sent directly to your eye. You can capture photos and videos with the blink of an eye. It is also compatible with different third-party fitness apps.

Fitness Bracelets

Unlike Smart Watches, Fitness Bracelets are specifically designed for different fitness needs like heart rate, blood pressure, sleep monitoring, etc. As per your needs, you can choose from a lot of options that are available in the market.

Some of the most popular fitness bracelet companies include Fitbit, Garmin, Apple, and Samsung.

Smart Protein Shakers

With a protein shake bottle like Umoro One and Smartshake, there is no need to carry multiple bottles for different kinds of scoops. They come with different compartments which can be filled with different kind of supplements or protein powders.

With the push of a button, it will prepare even harder to mix scoops within a few seconds.

Smart Indoor Cycling Systems

Indoor Cycling systems like BODY BIKE SMART+ and few others are very popular nowadays, it keeps all your historic workout data, find your FTP levels, and display data like Watt, HR, cadence, calories burnt, distance travelled and maximum, minimum and average speed on your mobile phone.

Smart Jumping Ropes

With smart jumping ropes like TANGRAM you can keep track of all your workout data like jump count, amount of calories burned, and time spent during jumping. This rope can be easily adjusted to different heights and comes with a coin battery that lasts for more than nine months.

Smart Swimming Goggles

Smart swimming goggles like FORM are the new trend among professional swimmers; this gadget comes with augmented reality capabilities, uses an integrated computer and AI to track and monitor all different kind of data related to swimming.

Smart Weighing Scales

These gadgets are a complete fitness and health tracking system on their own. Apart from weight, they can also track BMI, bone density, body fat, and water levels.

Posture Training Apps

With these apps, you get regular tips and notifications to improve your posture. They track all your body movements, find the flaws and advise about how to get a perfect posture by following their tips.

If you need more information, below is a list of other sport-specific gadgets that are easily available in the market.

Smart Compression Shirts that track all your body movements and other health-specific data.

Smart Muscle Stimulators, these gadgets help in proper muscle recovery after your workout sessions.

Smart Dumbbells

Weight Lifting Sensors and Trackers

Smart Plank Systems

Smart Socks for Fitness Enthusiasts

Hi-Tech Sleep Trackers

Smart Sport Specific Headphones

Smart Blenders that provide the nutrition value of your shakes.

Vibrating Smart Rollers for Muscle Relaxation

