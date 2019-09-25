Classic Style Tips that Women Want to See in Men’s Fashion 

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Men have their own idea of style, and while style is a very subjective thing, it has been proven time and time again that the things men value in fashion are not always the same as what women prefer. So, what do women prefer when it comes to men’s style? If you’ve been curious about this then you’re in luck. We are here to help give you a woman’s perspective on men’s fashion.

First, it’s important to understand what men prefer in their own style choices to see how it differs from a woman’s perspective. Men generally prefer more relaxed, casual looks. The average man can usually be seen wearing jeans and a t-shirt, a flannel shirt, or something along those lines. Sneakers are usually the norm in men’s style unless a guy is going somewhere nice; then he may change it up and pick his loafers. It’s rare to see men in a suit jacket or dressed up in a nicer button-up and dress pants if they are not in a work environment.

While we agree that everyone should own their personal style, this isn’t always the look that ladies want to see.

In our fashion expertise, we found that women prefer men to have a well-groomed, clean style with a purposeful ruggedness. In other words, women generally prefer classic Hollywood style on a man. So, let’s turn to the timelessness of the red carpet to get inspiration for men’s fashion.

Who is the current staple of Hollywood class? According to vivaglammagazine.com, it’s Alexander Skarsgard. The ladies can’t seem to get enough of him. So, why not take style advice from him? He is always found in a tailored suit that is perfectly cut for him. Well, in fashion, women love to see a man with a well-fitting outfit, especially a suit or button-down shirt. Having your professional slacks, button-down shirts, and suit jackets tailored to perfection makes you look like you know what you’re doing. It gives a sense of control, which women respect.

Cleanliness is important here, as well. A perfectly tailored outfit won’t look right if you are not well-groomed. And by well-groomed, we don’t mean that you need to be clean-shaven, rather that all your grooming choices should look purposeful. If you choose to have a beard or even just a rugged stubble, it should be well-shaped. Then, as you are getting ready, dab yourself with your favorite cologne for the finishing touches. Use it sparingly, but a light hint of cologne says that you are clean and well-groomed. Too much cologne, however, is definitely not flattering.

Just because you find yourself well-groomed in a perfectly tailored suit doesn’t mean that you can’t have a hint of ruggedness. Women prefer men to have a touch of their own rugged style. For instance, roll up your sleeves just slightly to give your own careless attitude to your outfit. Perhaps you can wear your nice suit jacket and button-up without a tie or wear a nicely fitted t-shirt underneath of your suit jacket instead of your button-up. We love seeing bold choices, so be sure to make and own your individual style choices.

Comparing the difference between what men like in their style and what women want in their style, it’s plain to see that women would like men to class up their style choices a bit. As mentioned above, taking inspiration from Alexander Skarsgard or even James Bond might up your style game. If you commit to this transformation, however, be sure to keep a little bit of yourself in your style, and being an individual is always important. Use your favorite color as an accent to your looks or give yourself a modern, stylish haircut to go with your clean look.

This also doesn’t mean that you can’t go casual, either. If dress pants aren’t your thing, there are ways to make your look more casual but still fashionable. Just keep it in that rugged, classy feel. Wearing nice, dark jeans that fit nicely is a great way to make your look more casual. The jeans should fit snug without being considered skinny jeans, as that will make you look too hipster. Accent your jeans with a chic belt but avoid large belt buckles. There are plenty of button-up shirts that are stylish with short-sleeves that can help you keep a well-polished casual look; however, if t-shirts really are your thing, stick to dark colors.

Finally, no matter your style, be sure to accessorize appropriately. Dark sunglasses are always in. A nice watch compliments any look well, and wearing a shoulder bag or bringing a briefcase tells people that you mean business. And, surprisingly, women like to see that.

No matter what your style is normally, we hope you can practically apply these tips to amp up your style game.