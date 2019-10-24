Lauren Thompson Bio, Life, Career, Net Worth

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Lauren Thompson is a famous television personality. The beautiful lady has a lot of talents, and she is most known as an interviewer for TNA Impact. Besides, we can see her on the Golf Channel, where Lauren is a host, and this is not all, Thompson is a voice-over actress and a model.

Early Life

Lauren Brooke Thompson was born in Winter Park, Florida, the United States of America on 29 July 1982. Even though her parent’s names are not revealed, we know that her mother is a nurse, and a father is a teacher. She grew up in Winter Park.

After she finished, Bishop Moore High School Thompson continued education on the University of Central Florida. During college, she had an active social life as she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. Also, Lauren participated in the PanHellenic Executive committee. When she finished education, she got the Order of Omega Honors, which is a great achievement.

Lauren Thompson Professional Career

Even though her mother wanted Lauren to become a nurse, she pursued another career. In the beginning, she was a model and showed up in magazines and commercials. Besides, Lauren participated in the video shows Hicktown and Praise.

Lauren started modeling career and had success in it. However, she wanted to try her talents in journalism. Her first job in this career was on the TNA Impact, where the journalist worked as an interviewer. Together with Jeremy Borash, she was a part of the Spike TV channel.

In 2009, Thompson became part of the Golf Channel. In the beginning, she worked as a host of the Golf Channel’s Top 10. After this show, she started to get more job offers, so she worked in the series like College Sports Minute, Golf Now, and Morning Drive.

Currently, the beautiful host works on the NBC Channel, where she is a host of The Champion Within.

Personal Life

Lauren has a happy love life. In 2009 she got engaged to Richard Frucci, and in the next year, the couple got married. The love birds have two kids together, but their names are not known to media.

The happy family lives in Orlando, Florida.

Net Worth

As of 2019, Lauren Thompson has an estimated net worth of $12 million. As you could see from the article above, she has a fantastic career, so it’s not strange that she earned a lot of money.

We expect that Thompson’s net worth will be higher over the years.