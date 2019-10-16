Karla James Life, Bio, Career, Net Worth

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Karla James is a famous nude model as well as an adult film actress. She is best known to the world and fans for her large breasts, which measure at 34M (UK) / 34P (US). Her professional acting debut in this industry came with a 2010 film titled “On Location: Grand Bahama”.

Since that time, she has not been that active in the adult film industry however. Read on to find more about her, including her biography, career, net worth, and body measurements.

Karla James early life and biography

Karla James was born as Jamie-Leigh Tiffany, on July 18, 1988, in Yorkshire, England, UK. Sadly, there is no more information about her childhood and early life. There are no familiar names of her parents, nor does she have any siblings or not. Similarly, her educational background is another mystery to the wider public and media. She hopefully decides one day to share more about her early life and personal information.

Career beginnings and her rise to fame

Karla James started her career during the mid-2000s. Although she was only an amateur back then, she several modeling agencies quickly took note of her and wanted to get in touch. She was not hard to notice, as her breasts grew 32DD in two months, and later to a 34G cup. Moreover, they did not stop growing.

She decided to focus on working as a makeup artist and a pedicure and manicure worker, but that was before she became a star as a part of the Scoreland in 2010. This allowed her to make her debut in the film “On Location: Grand Bahama”. From there on, she went on to become a glamour model for the PinupFiles, and this brought her a great amount of fame and recognition.

Net Worth

Since the start of her career, Karla came a long way from just the occasional work as an amateur model. She managed to grace the cover pages of magazines like “Score”. Her success brought her wealth of course, and as of 2019, she has an estimated net worth of around $600,000. If she continues having success in her career, more fame and wealth will surely come for her in the future.

Relationships and family life

Regarding her relationships and family life, it is known that she was married to Jesse James, who is a businessman and the owner of Austin Speed Shop. The pair has two children together, one son named Jesse, and one daughter named Chander. Sadly, they decided to have a divorce. The dates of the wedding and the divorce are not familiar.

Presence on the Internet

During the years of her career, Karla James has become quite a popular person on the various social media platforms, especially Instagram and Twitter, and Facebook. Her Twitter account has more than 265,000 followers, and she frequently shares her personal ideas, thoughts, and opinions with them.

On Instagram, she has around 167,000 loyal followers. Karla uses her popularity to further the success of her career. Therefore, if you are interested in her life and work, make sure to follow her on social media websites and apps.

Height, Weight, and Body Measurements

Karla James has her body to thank for her fame and wealth. We already mentioned her breasts, the part of her that initially made her famous. Regarding the resto of her body measurements, Karla James stands at 5 ft. 2 in, or exactly 157 cm. Furthermore, she weighs approximately 125 lbs. or 57 kg. Her body measurements are 42-31-37. Karla has green eyes and naturally dark brown hair. Many regard her as a real beauty, and are fascinated with her body.