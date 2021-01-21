9 Reasons Why you Should Learn the Spanish Language – 2021 Gudide

Thinking about learning Spanish and exploring all of your options when it comes to this language? It is one of the prettiest languages that you can speak. There are several other reasons why you might want to learn it sometime soon, which we will talk about later down below. During the lockdown, why not give yourself enough time and enrich your vocabulary, and introduce a new language to yourself and your loved ones? Here are the top 9 reasons why you should learn the Spanish language.

1. Common language

It is one of the most common languages and is the mother tongue for more than 400 million people in the world. It is the second most-talked language right after English, who would have known?! It is spoken in 20 different countries, and due to its versatility, you might want to learn it in the near future. Chances are quite high when it comes to meeting someone who is fluent in Spanish, but may not be fluent in English. Think about the future, and get to studying!

2. Has a bright future

Speaking of the future, did you know that this language is going to be quite popular in the future? It is the most popular and best language to learn, even before French, Arabic, and Mandarin. The Latino population will rise, and you will have around 130 million Spanish people by 2060. This statistic just shows how widely spoken the language is going to be, but also how it will gain popularity among plenty of people.

3. Better employment prospect

Knowing a second language will give you an amazing opportunity, as well as higher chances of landing a job. This language might help you get that new job + it can be an amazing connection as well as an ace between you and your employer, or other employees. Think about it as your leverage. The Latin American business is worth $1.5 trillion, according to Forbes, which is an amazing example when it comes to its versatility and often uses.

4. Better travel experience

Traveling will be a lot more comfortable, easy, as well as popular as the era of COVID-19 slows down and ends, which is hopefully in near future. You will be able to visit Spain, Mexico, Cuba, as well as the Dominican Republic, which are all Spanish-speaking countries. You will enjoy feeling like a tourist while still getting to understand the basics, as well as communicating with your waiters, receptionists, bartenders, as well as locals! The first-hand experience and smiling faces are great for an even more pleasant trip!

5. An opportunity to work or study abroad

Learning Spanish will open up new opportunities as well as doors when it comes to academic institutions, as well as job opportunities. Get out of your comfort zone and spend loads of time studying or simply working abroad. Sometimes, a short-trip can’t cover or meet your expectations, which is why you should think about spending several months in a foreign country. This way, you will get the gist of people, the country, as well as the language. Once your Spanish is at its pique, you will feel comfortable as well as confident about visiting this country for a couple of months.

PS: Your resume or your CV will look a lot more professional, as well as diverse if you spend several months abroad, which is good for any business!

6. Better entertainment

You can have way more fun on the airplane, in the club, cinema, or even theater! In fact, this also applies to your music and Spotify lists. Knowing Spanish will allow you to enjoy different and new movies, as well as TV-shows on Netflix. You can have a lot more fun and feel no pressure about turning on the subtitles. You can also meet new friends and hit off with them in this language! Socially speaking, as well as from an entertainment aspect, Spanish will do wonders for men and women, as well as teens who are trying to explore and dive into some new things!

7. Bilingual people have different health benefits

Several different studies have shown that acquiring a second language will help you delay Alzheimer’s Disease, and it can also help with dementia. If you want to take care of yourself and think ahead, why not learn a new language? Also, did you know that bilingual kids are better at doing problem-solving puzzles or activities than monolingual kids? Learning a new language can help with the overall cognitive function.

8. Not too hard to pick up

It is a simple and straightforward language that you can learn in a matter of weeks, only if you put in your maximum effort. It is a lot easier to learn than some languages that are spoken in Asian countries + some words come from Latin, and are spelled phonetically. This makes them a lot easier to learn and understand, as well as pronounce. You will easily pick up the basics, so don’t worry!

9. It can help you improve your first language

Studies have shown that by learning a new language, you will actually improve the gaps in your mother language. Think about it. You will think a lot quicker, and you will go in-depth when it comes to every word that you learn in Spanish. In time you will be writing longer, more complex, as well as interesting sentences in both languages, so it is a win-win situation either way.

Ready to learn Spanish?

One of the ways where you can learn fluent Spanish is with Tlcdenia.com. They have over 35 years of experience and long history when it comes to their school. They teach adults, as well as kids from 5-17 years the basics, and they adjust the program to every student. They also offer accommodation in Spain in Denia, which is perfect if you find yourself there at this given moment! Learning Spanish has never been this easy, so will you give it a try?